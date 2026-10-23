PACK EXPO International 2026 highlights automation and AI trends

PACK EXPO International 2026 was held at McCormick Place in Chicago from October 18–21 and drew more than 43,000 attendees from the packaging and processing industries and more than 2,700 exhibitors featuring live equipment demonstrations and over 150 education sessions covering a range of topics, including automation food and beverage processing, sustainability, reusable packaging, regulations, and operational performance.

The show is produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, whose president and CEO, Jim Pittas, noted that the power of Pack Expo derived from the business being conducted on the show floor. “Attendees come with real challenges and investment priorities,” Pittas said, “and exhibitors are ready with the technologies, expertise, and solutions to move them forward."