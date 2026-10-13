PACK EXPO International 2026 brings the future of packaging and processing to Chicago

Herndon, Virginia; Oct. 13, 2026 (PMMI release) — The countdown is on. In just a few days, the packaging and processing industry will come together for PACK EXPO International 2026, Oct. 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. With more than 2,700 exhibitors, solutions for 40+ vertical markets will fill over 1.3 million net square feet of exhibit space. Attendees should get ready for four days packed with innovation, education, connections, and opportunities to advance projects.

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO International is the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing event in the Americas. From machinery running live on the show floor to emerging technologies, materials, automation, robotics, sustainability solutions, and processing equipment, the show gives attendees the opportunity to see, compare, and evaluate solutions all in one place.

“PACK EXPO International is where our industry comes together to solve problems, discover what’s next, and build the relationships that move business forward,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “There is a lot to experience this year. Whether attendees arrive with a specific project in mind or are looking for ideas that will shape their next investment, we want them to come prepared to explore, connect, and make the most of four very productive days.”

Explore Solutions Across Seven Targeted Pavilions

Dedicated pavilions make the show floor easier to navigate by bringing related technologies and solutions together in focused destinations.

The Food & Beverage Processing Zone, located in Lakeside Center, Upper Level, features solutions for front-end production, including mixing, batching, forming, hygienic design, inspection, thermal processing, plant engineering, and other technologies. The Food & Beverage Processing Innovation Stage adds free educational programming focused specifically on improving processing operations.

In the North Building, the Logistics Pavilion showcases technologies and services for warehousing, fulfillment, distribution, transportation, material handling, inventory management, and last-mile operations.

The West Building is home to several focused destinations. The Containers and Materials Pavilion showcases new rigid and flexible packaging, sustainable alternatives, high-performance materials and container innovations. Within the pavilion, attendees can visit the Showcase of Packaging Innovations®, sponsored by Smurfit Westrock, featuring award-winning package designs from around the world.

Also in the West Building, the PACKage Printing Pavilion brings together digital printing, converting, coding, marking, labeling, and variable-data technologies, while the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion provides a dedicated destination for pharmaceutical, biologic, nutraceutical, and medical device packaging solutions.

The Confectionery Pavilion, located in the South Building and sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, features processing and packaging solutions specifically for candy and snack manufacturers. The pavilion’s Candy Bar Lounge, sponsored by Syntegon, provides a dedicated networking spot throughout the show and hosts a Confectionery Industry Reception on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4–5:30 p.m.

In Lakeside Center, Upper Level, the Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, brings together more than 75 suppliers, service providers, and experts with reusable pallets, totes, bins, crates, dunnage, reverse-logistics systems, asset-tracking technology, and other solutions. New for 2026, the Next-Gen Reuse Corridor, organized and sponsored by Upstream, highlights scalable primary packaging reuse and refill systems already operating in the marketplace.

More Than 150 Free Educational Sessions Offer Practical Insights

Learning happens throughout the show floor, with more than 150 free educational sessions across five destinations.

The Innovation Stage features 30-minute presentations covering advances in packaging and processing machinery, automation, AI, digitalization, materials, and other emerging technologies.

The Food & Beverage Processing Innovation Stage on the Upper Level of Lakeside Center presents new processing technologies and offers ideas for streamlining production, improving food safety, reducing waste, and integrating new technology.

At Industry Speaks, experts from PACK EXPO International partner associations and leading CPG companies will address market dynamics, regulatory changes, sustainability, supply chain issues, operational efficiency, and other industry challenges.

Sustainability Central, presented by Packaging World and sponsored by EFP, LLC, provides a dedicated forum for discussions around recyclability, circularity, extended producer responsibility, packaging design, materials and practical strategies for reducing environmental impact. Dow serves as PACK EXPO International’s official sustainability partner and sponsor of the show-floor recycling program.

The Reusable Packaging Learning Center, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, showcases presentations and panel discussions focused on implementing and scaling reusable packaging systems, compliance, technology, ROI, and other reuse topics.

New Ways to Navigate and Discover

New for 2026, SMB FastTrack helps small and medium-sized businesses identify exhibitors and educational sessions especially relevant to their needs. Attendees can also use My Show Planner, the new PACK EXPO Solutions Finder, and the Sustainability Solutions Finder to identify solutions and organize their time before arriving in Chicago.

Also debuting this year are PACK EXPO Discovery Tours, curated, expert-led tours produced by PMMI Media Group and designed to help qualified end users, contract packagers/manufacturers, and retailers efficiently explore specific technology categories. Separate registration is required, and tours cost $49 each.

Attendees can also meet representatives from leading industry organizations in the Association Partner Pavilion in the front of the North Hall, extending opportunities for education, networking, and access to industry resources.

Developing the Next Generation

PACK EXPO International continues its commitment to workforce development through several programs that introduce students to careers in packaging and processing.

At the PACK Challenge, high school teams will put the packaging machines they designed and built to the test, competing for awards of up to $20,000. Nearby, the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, Booth W-28000, sponsored by Schneider Electric, gives high school robotics teams the opportunity to demonstrate their automation, programming and engineering skills.

The Workforce Development Pavilion connects attendees with PMMI Education Partners, students, and industry-focused training resources. Students will also take part in Students PACK the EXPO, while university engineering students compete in the Amazing Packaging Race on Wednesday, Oct. 21, tackling real-world challenges at exhibitor booths across the show floor. The race is sponsored by SICK, Inc.

The show will also host the winners of the inaugural CPG NexGen Awards, which recognize emerging professionals from CPG and end-user companies. The 2026 winners represent Just Born Quality Confections, PepsiCo, Saint-Gobain, Wyandot Snacks, Kenvue, Trisco Foods LLC, Tyson Foods, Edwards Lifesciences, Becton Dickinson, and Mary Kay Global.

Connect, Celebrate and Give Back

PACK EXPO International offers plenty of opportunities to continue conversations beyond the booth.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, young professionals connect at the sold-out Young Professionals Networking Reception at the Game Room at the Chicago Athletic Association. Hosted by PMMI’s Young Professionals Network and sponsored by Beckhoff Automation LLC, the free event gives emerging professionals an opportunity to build their industry networks.

On Monday evening, Oct. 19, the sold-out PACK gives BACK™ will be held at the House of Blues Chicago with a performance by Third Eye Blind. Sponsored by Rockwell Automation, the event benefits the PMMI Foundation, which supports packaging and processing education throughout North America.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, begins with the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Breakfast, featuring Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.), the first woman Thunderbird pilot. Gold sponsors include Morrison Container Handling Solutions and ProMach and their PowHER Women’s Resource Group. Silver sponsors include BW Packaging, Dassault Systèmes, Duravant, Plexpack Corp., Ryson International Inc., and Septimatech Group Inc.

International visitors can also take advantage of the International Business Center which offers multilingual assistance, meeting areas, and refreshments. An International Networking Breakfast will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Vision 2030 Brings Industry Leaders Together

PACK EXPO International will once again host Vision 2030, am immersive forum bringing CPG companies and PMMI Members together to address operational issues. Three sessions will focus on cybersecurity in packaging and processing operations, strengthening OEM and end user collaboration, and turning downtime data into meaningful operational improvement.

Get Ready for Chicago

With four days of live demonstrations, new technology, educational sessions, targeted pavilions, and industry-wide networking, PACK EXPO International gives packaging and processing professionals an opportunity that only comes around every two years.

The show runs Sunday, Oct. 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Attendees are encouraged to register now, build their My Show Planner itinerary, download the mobile app and arrive ready to make the most of the industry’s biggest gathering of the year.



For full information and to register, go to packexpointernational.com.