Carrier Process Equipment Group acquires Cyclonaire Corporation

Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc. (CPEG) has acquired Cyclonaire Corporation, a York, Nebraska-based manufacturer of pneumatic conveying systems and bulk material handling equipment.

The acquisition expands CPEG's capabilities in dense-phase, semi-dense-phase and dilute-phase pneumatic conveying. It also strengthens the company's position in battery materials, rubber, cement and minerals markets. Cyclonaire's products also extend CPEG's reach into rail sanding and other industrial applications.

Cyclonaire engineers application-specific systems for transferring powders and bulk solids in demanding industrial environments. Its technologies complement CPEG's existing portfolio of thermal processing, vibratory conveying, screening, feeding, mixing and blending, and dust collection equipment.

CPEG plans to combine Cyclonaire's pneumatic conveying expertise with engineering resources and technologies across its family of companies. The combined capabilities will support more integrated system designs based on customers' materials, production requirements and operational objectives.

"Material handling is a critical link in nearly every process our customers run, and Cyclonaire has built an outstanding reputation for solving difficult conveying challenges," said Doug Schieber, president and CEO of CPEG.

Scott Schmid, president of Cyclonaire, said the acquisition creates opportunities to expand the company's solutions while maintaining its engineering expertise and customer service.