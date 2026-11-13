Chevron and Landus Cooperative partner to restart Iowa biodiesel plant

Chevron will restart its biodiesel production facility in Ralston, Iowa, following improved market conditions and a new commercial and operational agreement with Landus Cooperative.

The facility was idled in 2024 after a market downturn. Its restart will restore nearly 42 million gallons of annual biodiesel production capacity when fully operational.

The agreement with Landus, an Iowa-based, farmer-owned agricultural cooperative, provides access to a nearby soybean processing operation. The neighboring Landus facility processes more than 28 million bushels of soybeans annually.

The Ralston processing operation is the largest mechanical soybean crush facility in the United States, according to Landus. Its location provides Chevron with an established feedstock supply chain.

The biodiesel plant's return is expected to increase renewable fuel availability for regional customers and support the broader diesel market. It will also create additional market opportunities for Iowa soybean farmers.

Chevron expects the restart to generate employment and contracting opportunities in the region. However, the timing and scope of workforce additions remain under assessment.

The restart will proceed in stages, including staffing, maintenance, safety and operational-readiness activities before production resumes.

Chevron said the decision reflects improved market conditions and efforts to strengthen fuel supply.

Landus President and CEO Eric Heismeyer said the partnership will expand market access for the cooperative's farmer owners and support Iowa's renewable fuels and agricultural sectors.