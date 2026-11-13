Martin Engineering brings expanded belt sealing solutions to Europe, Middle East and Africa

Martin Engineering has expanded its polyurethane conveyor belt sealing portfolio into Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent (EMEAI). The four-system lineup targets material spillage and fugitive dust at bulk material conveyor transfer points.

Previously introduced across North and South America over the past 12 months, the portfolio gives mining companies, quarry operators and bulk material processors several sealing options for different conveyor configurations and operating conditions.

The lineup includes four products:

Martin Skirtboard Liner with T-Bolt Slot: Installs inside conveyor transfer point skirtboards to absorb impact and abrasion. The liner protects the sealing system from direct material contact and allows external adjustment.

Installs inside conveyor transfer point skirtboards to absorb impact and abrasion. The liner protects the sealing system from direct material contact and allows external adjustment. GravitySeal Self-Adjusting Skirting: Automatically adjusts to maintain an effective skirtboard seal. Its design accommodates conveyors with limited belt-edge clearance or restricted space around transfer points.

Automatically adjusts to maintain an effective skirtboard seal. Its design accommodates conveyors with limited belt-edge clearance or restricted space around transfer points. GravitySeal Self-Adjusting Skirting HD Max: Provides heavy-duty sealing for demanding applications. The system accommodates fluctuations in belt travel while reducing the need for manual adjustments.

Provides heavy-duty sealing for demanding applications. The system accommodates fluctuations in belt travel while reducing the need for manual adjustments. Martin ApronSeal Urethane Skirting: Uses primary and self-adjusting secondary urethane seals to contain material fines. The secondary seal extends outward to capture dust and fines without interfering with the main material flow.

The systems are designed to reduce material spillage, limit airborne dust and minimize routine sealing adjustments and maintenance.

A case study at Vale's Companhia Portuária Baía de Sepetiba (CPBS) terminal in Itaguaí, Brazil, demonstrates the potential impact of the technology.

The iron ore terminal experienced frequent conveyor belt replacements and material spillage at a critical transfer point. Material buildup accelerated belt wear and allowed material to escape from the sides of the loading area.

Following an operating assessment, Martin Engineering installed a sealing kit combining its Skirtboard Liner and GravitySeal Self-Adjusting Skirting during a conveyor belt replacement.

After one month, measured belt wear decreased from approximately 2 millimeters to between 0.5 and 0.7 millimeters. Expected belt service life increased from approximately six months to more than 18 months.

The installation also virtually eliminated side spillage, reducing material loss and improving housekeeping and operational safety.

Martin Engineering is making the expanded polyurethane sealing portfolio available through its EMEAI country business units. The company also offers technical assistance to help operators select sealing systems for specific conveyor and transfer point requirements.