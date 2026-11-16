ADM will invest more than $60 million in its Decatur West oilseeds facility in Illinois through five projects focused on operational reliability, safety and efficiency.

The projects will upgrade key processing units, enhance plant-wide process control systems and replace firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The investment continues ADM's broader capital improvement program across its Decatur operations. In June, the company announced plans to invest at least $103 million in modernization projects across its Decatur complex.

That investment is supported by the State of Illinois' Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program.

Since 2020, ADM has averaged nearly $200 million in annual capital investments across its Macon County operations. The company invested $285 million in those operations in 2025.

ADM's other recent North American manufacturing investments include projects to increase corn processing capacity in Columbus, Nebraska; upgrade corn receiving infrastructure in Clinton, Iowa; and expand natural colors production capacity in Boone County, Kentucky.

The company is also investing in increased throughput at its grain elevator in Optima, Oklahoma, and expanding oilseed crushing capacity at multiple facilities.