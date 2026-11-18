Global Shop Solutions founder Dick Alexander died November 16, 2026, leaving a 50-year legacy in manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

Alexander founded the company in 1976 with the goal of helping manufacturers run their businesses more effectively. What began with punch cards and a rented mainframe computer grew into a global ERP software provider serving manufacturers in more than 22 countries.

The company’s customer-focused approach became central to its growth. In its early years, Alexander personally visited customers to collect manufacturing data and enter it into the company's systems. Those relationships helped shape the company's software development and customer service practices.

Alexander remained involved in the business until shortly before his death. He continued visiting the company's headquarters, speaking with employees, listening to ideas and mentoring future leaders.

“His ability to build long-term relationships with our customers resulted in 50 years of stable ownership, steady growth and a legacy of strength, which we are immensely proud of,” said Mike Melzer, vice president of operations and service at Global Shop Solutions.

Melzer also noted Alexander's commitment to employee development and his willingness to share advice and support with colleagues.

Alexander's four guiding principles continue to shape the company's operations:

Hire the best talent.

Listen to the customer.

Never stop improving the product.

Give back to the community.

His son, Dusty Alexander, serves as president and CEO. Under his leadership, Global Shop Solutions plans to maintain its family ownership and focus on customer relationships and manufacturing software.