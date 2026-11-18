ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Nearly 70% of survey respondents expect North American manufacturing activity to increase over the next three years, but 79.5% say stronger, more predictable customer demand is critical to driving future investment, according to the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates' (SOCMA) newly released 2027 Contract Manufacturing Outlook Report.

The findings highlight reshoring and regionalization as leading opportunities among customers and manufacturers, while underscoring the importance of predictable demand, technical capabilities and commercially viable partnerships in moving new projects forward.

"There is tremendous opportunity to strengthen specialty chemical manufacturing here in the United States," said SOCMA President & CEO Jenn Klein. "Our manufacturers have the expertise and capabilities to support a stronger domestic supply chain, but turning that potential into new business and investment requires more than optimism. It takes strong partnerships, sound economics and a business environment that supports long-term investment. This report helps identify where those opportunities exist and what it will take to move them forward."

Now in its fourth edition, SOCMA's Contract Manufacturing Outlook provides an industry benchmark for evaluating manufacturing opportunities, partnerships and investment decisions. The findings also offer perspective for policymakers and industry leaders as they consider the business conditions needed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Other report highlights include:

Technical fit and economics belong together. Technical capability remains the leading partner-selection criterion, while pricing gains prominence. Early alignment on process requirements, service expectations and costs helps establish a workable commercial case.

Regional technology gaps create opportunities. Customers report difficulty finding partners for acrylation, spray drying and high-temperature reactors. Better capability matching, equipment adaptation and targeted investment could help address project-specific needs.

Reshoring and regionalization support domestic manufacturing. Reshoring and regionalization lead both groups' opportunity lists. Understanding whether a project supports growth, transfers production or adds a second source helps align qualification, scheduling and commitments.

Reliable execution extends beyond production. Logistics is playing an increasingly important role in contract manufacturing partnerships, with 58.8% of customers reporting that logistics capabilities have become more important in selecting manufacturing partners.

Read the full 2027 Contract Manufacturing Outlook Report to explore the findings and their implications for specialty chemical manufacturing.