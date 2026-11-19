Sila and Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America have signed a multiyear commercial agreement for silicon-carbon battery anode materials, with potential offtake exceeding $1 billion over time.

Under the agreement, Sila will supply its proprietary Titan Silicon silicon-carbon (Si/C) anode material from its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. The material will be used in Panasonic battery cells.

The agreement is expected to support an additional 500 manufacturing and construction jobs at Sila's Moses Lake facility as the company scales production. Supply will begin once the facility and materials complete the required qualification process.

The companies also plan to collaborate on intellectual property to further develop their commercial relationship.

Sila CEO and Co-founder Gene Berdichevsky said the agreement represents a commercial milestone for the company. It also positions the Moses Lake facility to supply strategic customers as production expands.

Panasonic Energy North America CEO Yasuaki Takamoto cited Sila's technical progress and manufacturing capabilities as factors in the partnership. He said the collaboration supports Panasonic's U.S. manufacturing commitments and efforts to strengthen the North American battery supply chain.

The agreement follows a $1.4 billion loan commitment to Sila from the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital. The company expects the Panasonic contract and other commercial commitments to support production growth at its Washington facility.

The partnership expands domestic production opportunities for silicon-carbon anode materials used in batteries. It also supports efforts to establish a more resilient U.S. supply chain for electric vehicles and other critical technology markets.