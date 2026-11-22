Niron Magnetics will invest $1.8 billion to build a rare-earth-free permanent magnet manufacturing campus in Dothan, Alabama. The project is expected to create 700 jobs within five years.

Company officials and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the project. The planned facility will have annual production capacity of 10,000 tons of iron nitride permanent magnets.

The 1.6-million-square-foot campus will occupy the 446-acre Westgate Super Site industrial park. Niron expects construction to begin in 2028, with production scheduled to start in 2029.

Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics develops and manufactures permanent magnets using iron nitride technology. Its magnets use abundant domestic materials rather than rare earth elements. The technology offers an alternative to conventional neodymium-based magnets.