Niron Magnetics will invest $1.8 billion to build a rare-earth-free permanent magnet manufacturing campus in Dothan, Alabama. The project is expected to create 700 jobs within five years.
Company officials and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the project. The planned facility will have annual production capacity of 10,000 tons of iron nitride permanent magnets.
The 1.6-million-square-foot campus will occupy the 446-acre Westgate Super Site industrial park. Niron expects construction to begin in 2028, with production scheduled to start in 2029.
Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics develops and manufactures permanent magnets using iron nitride technology. Its magnets use abundant domestic materials rather than rare earth elements. The technology offers an alternative to conventional neodymium-based magnets.
Niron's magnets serve applications in artificial intelligence infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, defense, industrial equipment and consumer electronics.
The Alabama facility will be the company's second major manufacturing plant. Niron plans to open its first full-scale facility in Sartell, Minnesota, in 2027. That plant is expected to produce up to 1,500 tons of magnets annually.
The investment comes as approximately 90% of global rare-earth magnet production remains concentrated overseas. Expanding domestic production could help reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for U.S. manufacturers and strategic industries.
Niron CEO Jonathan Rowntree said the company evaluated potential sites in 22 states before selecting Alabama.
The Westgate Super Site received state support through Alabama's Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) and Growing Alabama Tax Credit programs. These programs supported property acquisition and site improvements to prepare the industrial property for large-scale manufacturing projects.
The site also provides access to a CSX rail line and received CSX Select Site Platinum status in late 2025.