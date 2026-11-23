ABB has signed an agreement to acquire German fan and motor manufacturer Ziehl-Abegg for an enterprise value of $2.65 billion. The acquisition will expand ABB’s motors and drives portfolio with energy-efficient fans, integrated electric motors and ventilation technologies.

The deal includes an equity value of $2.22 billion. ABB expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany, Ziehl-Abegg manufactures axial, centrifugal and process fans, internal and external rotor motors, ventilation systems and integrated controls. Its products serve heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), data centers, clean rooms, medical technology, industrial processes and agriculture.

Ziehl-Abegg employs approximately 6,300 people across Europe, the Americas and Asia. The company is expected to generate approximately $1.4 billion in revenue in 2026.

ABB expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in industrial cooling and thermal management markets. The combined portfolio will provide customers with a broader range of components for mission-critical cooling and ventilation systems.

The companies also see opportunities to address growing demand for energy-efficient cooling technologies. According to ABB, fans typically account for approximately 5% of a cooling system's capital cost but consume around 80% of its lifetime energy.

Electronically commutated (EC) fan technology can help improve system efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Ziehl-Abegg also brings proprietary ferrite-magnet technology that reduces dependence on rare-earth materials.

ABB expects Ziehl-Abegg’s operational earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and restructuring or acquisition-related costs (Operational EBITA) margin to reach levels broadly in line with the Motion business area average within three years of closing. The company also anticipates operational improvements and synergies from combining the businesses.

ABB plans to retain Ziehl-Abegg’s headquarters in Künzelsau and maintain Germany as an important business location. The company also intends to support leadership continuity by working with Ziehl-Abegg’s existing management team after the transaction closes.