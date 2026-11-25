Duravant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FlexXray, a provider of third-party foreign material inspection, contaminant recovery and remediation services. The acquisition will expand Duravant's inspection technology and Lifecycle Services offerings.

Announced Nov. 24, the transaction adds advanced X-ray, computed tomography (CT) and photon-counting inspection technologies to Duravant's portfolio. FlexXray serves manufacturers in the food, beverage, protein, cosmetic and industrial processing markets.

Based in Arlington, Texas, FlexXray helps manufacturers identify and remove physical contaminants from products. Its services also help companies resolve quality holds and return affected products to the supply chain.

The acquisition will expand opportunities to connect Duravant's inline sorting, inspection and processing equipment with FlexXray's off-site inspection and recovery services. It also provides a channel for introducing FlexXray's services to Duravant's global installed equipment base.

Duravant said the acquisition will strengthen its Lifecycle Services business and add a fully recurring aftermarket business model to its portfolio.