Editor’s note: Registration for the 2017 Chem Shows is free (for a limited time) to visitors who preregister on the show website. To learn more about the exhibitors, products, seminars and product presentations, visit chemshow.com. Visit Processing and the Process Flow Network at Booth 537.

On the exhibit floor and in the classroom, professionals from across all the Chemical Process Industries (CPI) will gather to see new products and learn about new solutions for their processing operations. Returning to the Javits Center in New York City this Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, the 2017 Chem Show will host more than 5,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors.

Now in its 102nd year, the Chem Show is the premier event where leading manufacturers of process equipment and developers of new technology showcase their products to executives, process engineers, and plant and research and development personnel from all process industries. From organic, inorganic and specialty chemicals, to pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and other consumer and industrial CPI products, the Chem Show is the go-to place to find a wide range of products that are used in these industry sectors.

More than 300 exhibitors

From leading manufacturers with a long history of serving the industry to newer companies with unique innovations, this year’s show boasts exhibitors that play a major role in outfitting the systems used in plants throughout the U.S. and the world. Look for 3M, Ametek, Andritz Separation, ARDE Barinco, Beamex, Bronkhorst, Corning SAS, Emerson, Fenix Process Technologies, Grundfos, Heinkel Group, InCon Process Systems, Kemutec, Komline-Sanderson, Mettler-Toledo, Midwestern Industries, Paul Mueller Co., Robatel, Readco Kurimoto, Rosedale Products, Sandvik Process Systems, Siemens and many other companies on the exhibit floor.

Hundreds of new products on display

With hundreds of resources all in one place, attendees will find the latest products that fit a broad spectrum of processes that use fluids, powders and gas in their operations.

Products, such as mixers, dryers, filters, reactors, heat exchangers, scrubbers, centrifuges, controls, vessels, safety and environmental products, and more, will be represented among the 600 different types of products on display.

The Chem Show gives attendees access to product experts as well as other knowledgeable professionals who can point the way to help streamline plant operations while showing how these products benefit production and reduce costs. While process equipment takes center stage, other equipment that plays an important role in overall operations will be on display, as well.

Here are just a few of the new pump products being unveiled at the 2017 Chem Show:

A packaged pumping system equipped with simple site connections to ensure ease of installation and startup on-site – The system can be customized and has Industrial Internet of Things capabilities.

A portable sanitary pump system – a centrifugal sanitary pump mounted on a portable cart with a high-efficiency motor and speed controller.

A magnetically driven gear pump, which can transfer or meter more than 20 gpm without leakage.

A metering pump that can operate at flow rates up to 108.6 ml/min, at pressures up to 98 Bar, with near zero pulsation and reproducible accuracy of up to 99.9 percent.

Dozens of other pumps will also be on display.

Controls, meters and instruments will also be well represented, including:

An ultrasonic flowmeter that can measure tiny volume flows from 4 to 1,500 ml/min with high precision, high linearity and low pressure drop. The exterior is rated to IP67 (dust-tight and can withstand temporary immersion in water). The user interface is a capacitive touchscreen, and the onboard proportional-integral-derivative controller can drive a control valve or pump.

A multiparameter mass flowmeter, which provides measurements of volumetric and mass flow rates, plus pressure and temperature indications of process gases.

A Windows 10 tablet computer for use in Class 1, Division 2 areas, will be on display along with a wide variety of similar products from many other exhibitors.

Other products at the show fall into the overall plant function. One such product is an antimicrobial cooling tower. The tower is said to be the first with an additional protection against Legionella risk. The sloped basin designs in larger towers prevent stagnant water areas. Die-formed, plate-welded heat exchangers, fully welded plate heat exchangers, and gasketed plate heat exchangers will also be exhibited.

35 free best-practices seminars

The Chem Show Educational Seminar Program is designed to impart usable, and actionable solutions to current issues affecting production performance, efficiency and best practices. Offered free to all attendees, the 35 seminars will be conducted by exhibitors who will also be available in their booths to discuss attendee needs more in-depth.

50 free product presentations

In addition to the show floor exhibits and classroom seminars, the Equipment & Technology Showcase features 20-minute exhibitor product presentations held in special theaters on the exhibit floor. With dozens of presentations to choose from during the three days, this is a great way to get a quick overview of the features and benefits of the products before a visit to the exhibitors’ booths.

Read more about the Chem Show here:

2017 Chem Show program highlights best practices

Chem Show: A century of change

SHOW DATES & HOURS