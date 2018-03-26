The 2018 International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX) will be held at the Javits Center in New York City, April 17–19. In its 39th year, the event brings together pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing professionals to “experience science through commercialization.”

INTERPHEX will include more than 11,000 global industry professionals and over 650 leading suppliers coming together to learn, experience and procure through a combination of no-cost technical conferences, exhibits, demonstrations and networking events to leverage quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness in today’s changing global market. They will share knowledge and best practices, as well as see the latest cutting-edge technologies needed to cost-effectively develop and manufacture quality products. Featured exhibitors include BS&B Safety Systems LLC, Heat and Control Inc. and Marchesini Group USA.

INTERPHEX has supported more than 20 North American and worldwide technology launches. In 2017, the show saw an increase in total attendance with 47 percent attending for the first time. There was also an increase in bio/pharma engineers and international professionals in attendance.

Developed by Pharmaceutical Technology and INTERPHEX, the show will feature a comprehensive two-day keynote series with industry experts who will deliver insight on key industry themes. Session tracks include: Continuous Manufacturing; Quality Metrics & Systems; Formulation & Stability; Manufacturing Efficiencies & Improvements; Optimizing Facilities through Innovation & Technologies; Risk Management; and CMO/CDMOs: A Competitive Advantage.

INTERPHEX Live is the show’s technical education

program. It will be expanded this year to feature hot topics presented by industry experts. Programs will include: “Automation Trends Facing the Industry” by Peter Zornio, chief technology officer, Emerson Automation Solutions; “Emerging and Transformational Technologies in Personalized Medicine — A Paradigm Shift” by Katey Worrilow, Ph.D., LifeAire; and “Biosimilars 4.0” by Mani Krishnan, vice president, Technical Services & Scientific Affairs, Pall Corporation and Michiel E. Ultee, Ph.D., principal, Ulteemit BioConsulting.

New this year is FormulationX, which will bring leading drug substance suppliers and key decision makers together to help meet the needs of the North American market and drug substance industry.

“FormulationX was designed to meet the needs of the North American market and drug substance industry professionals,” says Melissa Ashley, senior vice president, INTERPHEX. “Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world expect an increase in spend for raw materials, excipients, intermediates, fine chemicals and API in the coming years due to the increasing demand for new drugs, innovation in excipients and new technologies used in manufacturing.”

FormulationX will feature exhibits, a technical conference and networking focused on drug substance. Elsevier, a leading information analytics company specializing in science and health, will serve as a Foundation Sponsor. Elsevier is a long-established organization recognized as a key resource in helping progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. The collaboration aligns with the goals of both organizations to offer firsthand access to the very latest intelligence, cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art innovation throughout the product development life cycle. The goal is to help the research community make discoveries, collaborate with industry colleagues and share insight, expanding the boundaries of knowledge and intelligence.

Also new for 2018 will be a dedicated space for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO). Pharma and Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), a nonprofit trade association that represents the regulatory, legislative and general business interests of CMOs and CDMOs, will sponsor the new space.

“Our support and involvement in INTERPHEX underscores our commitment to expand and advance our members’ and the global community’s knowledge base at this leading industry forum,” said Gil Roth, president, PBOA. “There is a strong alignment between our organizations to share cutting-edge insight, innovation and technical expertise with industry professionals who attend INTERPHEX.”