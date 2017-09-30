Did you use or introduce a groundbreaking product within the last year?

Nominate a product or enter your product in the 2017 Breakthrough Products of the Year awards, which recognize product, technology and service solutions that made significant contributions in the process industries within the last year and that are expected to have impact for years to come.

Besides the very largest process industry providers, many past Breakthrough Product award winners are North American and European mid-sized equipment and instrument makers that have been suppliers to the process industries over many decades. These suppliers are engineering-focused. They are constantly called upon to deliver their solutions in novel configurations and settings, while keeping pace with evolving standards and a host of new computing and software developments. Too often overlooked are the incremental contributions these suppliers make to innovation and increased productivity. Now, it is time to highlight them!

To be eligible to win Processing’s Breakthrough Product of the Year award, the product MUST have been introduced between October 2016 — the cutoff for last year’s award — and September 2017. The deadline to enter is Sept. 29, 2017. Winners will be featured in the December 2017 issue of Processing magazine.

To enter, please fill out the form below.

