Brooks Instrument names new VP/GM

Brooks Instrument, a provider of flow, pressure, vacuum and vapor delivery solutions, promoted Eric Pipal to vice president and general manager. Pipal joined Brooks Instrument as an operations director in 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University along with an MBA in finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

Biral appoints international sales specialist

Meteorological equipment specialist Biral appointed Hugo Aniksztejn as an international sales specialist. He is responsible for the Lightning Strike Warning product family worldwide. He will introduce distributors and manufacturers to Biral and will set up distribution networks to supply BTD products into targeted markets. Aniksztejn joined Biral following a role as the international sales manager for MK Test Systems. He has a master’s degree in international business management.

tna appoints lead for Africa operations

Food processing and packaging solutions provider tna appointed Matthew Walters as branch manager to lead its African operations. Based in tna’s Johannesburg, South Africa office, Walters will be responsible for supporting food manufacturers across the African continent with tna’s portfolio of equipment such as fryers, conveyors, seasoning equipment, VFFS packaging systems and end of line solutions. Walters also will be tasked with driving the sales of tna’s confectionery processing solutions, including its range of kitchens, starch moulding and finishing equipment.

Servomex appoints global heads of systems, service

Gas analysis provider Servomex recently announced two new senior appointments.

Based in Houston, Shelley Moore became global head of systems. Moore will ensure Servomex sites follow best practice procedures at Servomex centers around the world. She will also retain her existing role as site leader for the Houston center.

Based in Crowborough, U.K., Mark Calvert became global head of service, responsible for the coordination of Servomex’s service teams around the globe. Calvert was previously service manager for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region.

BFM Global appoints two new members of management team

BFM Global, producer of a snap-fit flexible connector system installed by some of the world’s largest manufacturers, announces two new members to its management team.

Singapore-based Jason Chan joins the company as business development manager for Asia and Mike Buntain is now operations manager, a newly created role in the company’s head office and manufacturing base in Auckland, New Zealand.

AWARDS

Two Motion Industries employees given Manager of Year honor

Genuine Parts Company, the parent company of Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, presented two employees with the 2018 GPC Manager of the Year honor. It is the highest individual recognition in all of Genuine Parts Company.

The awards were given to Motion Industries North America president Randy Breaux and Kevin Storer, Motion Industries executive vice president of U.S. operations and president of Motion Mexico.