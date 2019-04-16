Colorado State University Fermentation Sciences and Technology students will gain hands on experience using the latest automation technologies at the Emerson Brewing Innovation Center, opening this fall in the Gifford Building on CSU’s Fort Collins campus. Photo courtesy of Colorado State University

Emerson and Colorado State University partner on new brewing innovation center

Emerson is collaborating with Colorado State University (CSU) to build the Emerson Brewing Innovation Center, where students will get hands-on experience using the latest automation technologies.

Funded by a joint investment, the center will serve as the main educational hub for the Fermentation Sciences and Technology program and will reinforce advanced competencies for digital transformation as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) era continues to evolve the industry. With the number of U.S. breweries increasing at a rate of 321% from 2007 to 2017, there is growing demand for highly skilled workers with expertise in fermentation sciences and proficiency in automation technologies.

Emerson officials say the company’s advanced automation solutions enable brewing companies to optimize operations, detect and address quality issues in real time, reduce downtime and shorten changeovers that occur when one beverage is changed out for another in production.

The Emerson Brewing Innovation Center will open this fall in the Gifford Building on CSU’s main Fort Collins campus and feature two brewing systems that will allow students to gain experience using the latest real-world technologies driving innovation in the industry.

Yokogawa establishes subsidiary in Norway

Yokogawa Electric Corporation established a new subsidiary, Yokogawa Norge, in Norway to engage in the sale of control products and provision of related services.

Through the establishment of Yokogawa Norge and the creation of synergy with Yokogawa operations in Aberdeen, Scotland, Yokogawa will solidify its sales and service organization in Norway and accelerate growth not only in existing markets but also in the renewable energy, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Yokogawa provides vital products, services, and solutions to industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper.

Caloris Engineering acquires Seitz Stainless

Caloris Engineering, a provider of membrane, evaporation and drying technology, headquartered in Easton, Maryland, acquired equipment fabricator Seitz Stainless of Avon, Minnesota, to be operated as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The acquisition adds in-house manufacturing to Caloris’ suite of capabilities, which also includes process engineering and design and systems consulting. Caloris process solutions are widely implemented in the dairy, juice and food industries.

Seitz Stainless will remain a separate operation and will continue to serve a variety of customers, in addition to Caloris.

Both Seitz and Caloris facilities will remain in their respective geographic locations.

InChem sells South Carolina manufacturing facility

InChem Corp., a contract chemical manufacturing company based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, sold its Toll Solutions business and facility in Duncan, South Carolina.

InChem will continue to provide other toll and contract manufacturing services through its Rock Hill facility.

The Toll Solutions facility consists of approximately 10 acres and one manufacturing facility.

De Nora acquires Neptune Enterprises

De Nora, a global provider of electrochemical technologies and water treatment technologies, acquired a majority interest in Neptune Enterprises, forming De Nora Neptune. A Texas-based water service company, De Nora Neptune has specialized in “on-the-fly” frac water treatment and cost-effective produced water recycling in the unconventional oil and gas industry since 2012.

As the service arm of De Nora, De Nora Neptune brings to De Nora a service capability to directly serve the industry and provide on-the-ground support to their existing technology customers within the Permian Basin and beyond.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies opens new OEM application center

Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a provider of solutions in adhesives, sealants and coatings, opened its new OEM Application Center in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The lab expands Henkel’s capabilities to design customized applications, technologies and production processes to better serve customer needs.

The lab incorporates audiovisual and interactive telepresence systems, which enable more rapid collaboration and virtual demonstrations with OEM customers, distributors and process operators.

The OEM Application Center in Rocky Hill is the third lab of its kind for Henkel, with two other labs located in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Cynash expands to Northern Ireland with new office and subsidiary

Cynash Inc., a developer of cybersecurity solutions for critical energy, water, transportation and industrial control systems, opened a new office in Belfast, Northern Ireland and formed a new international subsidiary.

Cynash’s initial technology offering is SerialTap. Based on technology developed by the U.S. Department of Energy, this patented sensing device passively intercepts serial communications on legacy industrial control networks. It then transmits the intercepted data to a backend appliance and higher-level computing systems for further analysis by Cynash’s suite of industrial cybersecurity tools.

Tnemec Company Inc. acquires coatings and linings manufacturer

Tnemec Company Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and architectural protective coatings, acquired St. Louis-based coatings company, ProPolymer Coatings.

ProPolymer Coatings provides tank linings, exterior coatings and containment products for various plants, from food and chemical processing plants to power generation facilities.

ProPolymer Coatings are formulated to withstand chemical attack on steel and concrete substrates, especially in industry-specific types of plants around the U.S. Their offerings include high-performance vinyl ester linings, secondary containment products for industrial processing; polymer concrete materials, manufactured for thermal shock and chemical resistance; and high-build, surface-tolerant epoxy coatings.

The products will be manufactured and packaged at Tnemec’s main manufacturing facilities located in North Kansas City, Missouri, and offered through Tnemec independent sales representatives throughout North America and abroad.

Delta Controls acquires Mobrey range of instruments from Emerson

Delta Controls, based in Farnham, United Kingdom, purchased the Mobrey line of measurement products manufactured in Slough, United Kingdom from Emerson, the U.S.-headquartered global technology and engineering company.

Emerson has designated Delta Controls as the exclusive global distributor for the Mobrey product lines.

The official transfer of Mobrey, including employees, inventory, intellectual property and product approvals, to Delta Controls will take place no later than Sept. 30 2019.

Delta Controls has 70 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of temperature, pressure and flow process control and alarm-based instrumentation, with particular expertise in hazardous area applications.

Mobrey is a supplier of level products for the power, oil and gas and water industries with a range of ultrasonic, float, magnetic, and other technologies.

Awards and Milestones

NORD-Gear Danmark celebrates its 30th anniversary

NORD-Gear Danmark, a subsidiary of NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, this year celebrates 30 years of business. In 1989 sales started in a rented building in the small town of Tinglev in Southern Denmark. With more than 4,000 employees, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has developed, produced and sold drive technology for more than 50 years.

Gericke celebrates 125th anniversary

Process equipment manufacturer Gericke is celebrating its 125th anniversary as a developer of powder processing systems and equipment. Founded by Walter H. Gericke in 1894 in Zurich, Switzerland, Gericke pioneered a series of engineering advances in pneumatic conveying, feeding, milling, mixing, blending, weighing and other processes.

Coperion K-Tron Salina awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

Coperion K-Tron Salina received certification for ISO 9001:2015, by ABS Evaluations Inc. The Salina, Kansas-based company had been working toward the certification as it applies to the design, manufacture and service of Coperion K-Tron pneumatic conveying systems and equipment.

According to Coperion, the ISO certification for Coperion K-Tron Salina is an important milestone for the Coperion organization as the certification brings all sites globally into accordance to ISO standards by demonstrating an established quality management system that will lead to increased efficiency by controlling processes, decreasing risk of nonconforming products, improving supplier relationships, enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing visibility in the markets Coperion serves.