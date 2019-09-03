Acquisitions & Expansions

Fluke Corp. acquires PRUFTECHNIK

Fluke Corp., a provider of test and measurement instruments, has acquired Ismaning, Germany-based PRUFTECHNIK, a provider of precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring and non-destructive testing.

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and maintain industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

PRUFTECHNIK is a global maintenance technology supplier with a wide product, service and training range tailored to the needs of the maintenance professionals in the areas of shaft alignment, vibration analysis, condition monitoring and nondestructive testing.

Flexicon opens office in France

Flexicon has opened an office in the Dijon area to provide factory-direct sales and application engineering services to customers in France and surrounding regions.

The new location will be headed by Emmanuel Decoeur, regional sales manager. He will be responsible for building relationships with plant managers, engineers and other decision-makers in facilities that handle bulk solid materials across the food, pharmaceutical, mineral and general chemical industries.

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group acquires Benteler Distribution

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group has acquired Benteler Distribution, a division of Benteler International AG. This acquisition will provide Van Leeuwen access to additional key markets in Europe and will contribute to improving its position as a leading distributor of pipe and tube materials in Europe.

Benteler Distribution is an international distribution company offering a full range of carbon and stainless steel tubes and customized services, operating in the mechanical engineering, automotive, energy, construction and ship-building industries. The company has 1,600 employees in 59 locations across 24 countries. The addition of Benteler will expand Van Leeuwen’s global presence, specifically in Germany, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Central Europe.

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes and pipe and tube applications.

Track and trace solutions rfxcel doubles workforce in Russia

rfxcel, a supplier of chain track and trace solutions, has doubled the size of its workforce in Russia.

The new Russian staff joining rfxcel’s Moscow-based operations bring expertise in key areas of supply chain management and technology, company officials said.

rfxcel is a track and trace software provider that helps organizations track their entire supply chain, meet regulatory compliance requirements and protect products and brand reputations. The company is headquartered in the U.S. and has offices in the EU, Latin America, India, Russia, the Middle East, Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Kuwaiti petroleum company to expand with Honeywell Technology Facility

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has awarded reconfiguration of refining and petrochemicals sections of its Al-Zour refinery to Honeywell UOP. The newly designed complex will increase the plant’s output capacity of fuels and petrochemicals.

Honeywell UOP will revise the configuration and capacity of the refinery’s gasoline production facilities. In addition, Honeywell UOP will supply technology licenses, design services, key equipment and state-of-the-art catalysts and adsorbents to produce clean-burning fuels, paraxylene, propylene and other petrochemicals.

The refinery’s gasoline section will include a world-scale 98,000 barrels per day (bpd) RFCC complex for production of propylene, gasoline and petrochemical aromatics, and a UOP Selectfining unit to produce low-sulfur gasoline blending components. Two UOP Merox units will be used to treat propane for propylene production and isobutane to make clean-fuels blending components.

Honeywell UOP is an international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions, a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Awards

Graham Packaging receives 2019 Sustainability Award

Graham Packaging, a designer and manufacturer of sustainable plastic packaging solutions, was honored with a 2019 Sustainability Award from the Business Intelligence Group in the Sustainability Leadership (Organization) category. Graham was the only packaging company to receive an award in this category. Other recipients included Bridgestone Americas, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The award comes on the heels of Graham Packaging’s release of its 2018 Sustainability Report, which outlines its past, present and future initiatives to be a solutions provider for sustainable packaging and an advocate for the circular economy – which aims to minimize waste while maximizing resources. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with its flagship manufacturing facility in nearby York, Pennsylvania, Graham Packaging produces more than 16 billion container units annually at almost 70 plants in North America, Asia, Europe and South America.

Honeywell names Industrial Controls as 2019 Diamond Distributor

Industrial Controls has been named a 2019 Diamond Distributor of Honeywell’s commercial building controls. The honor recognizes the top-performing companies in Honeywell’s Authorized System Distributors (ASD) program.

Distributors who participate in the Honeywell ASD program are evaluated annually across key metrics. To qualify for the Diamond Distributor program, companies must achieve a minimum sales volume during the prior measurement period, provide superior value-added customer services and earn a top-10 score on the Diamond scorecard, which measures both business results and market behaviors.

Industrial Controls specializes in building automation systems, as well as commercial HVAC and process control solutions. The company operates 15 service centers located throughout the Northeast, Midwest and Southern U.S.

Honeywell delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally.

Since 1976, Industrial Controls has led the industry in providing solutions for commercial HVAC, process control, industrial automation applications and industrial valves.