Acquisitions, Expansions and Partnerships

Gardner Denver merges with Ingersoll Rand’s industrial segment

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Ingersoll Rand have entered an agreement in which Ingersoll Rand will separate its industrial segment and combine it with Gardner Denver, creating a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies, called IndustrialCo. Gardner Denver’s CEO, Vicente Reynal, and executives from both companies, will lead IndustrialCo.

IndustrialCo, which is expected to eventually be called Ingersoll Rand, will be composed of the entirety of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand Industrial, including Ingersoll Rand’s pending acquisition of Precision Flow Systems, which is expected to close by mid-2019.

The HVAC and transport refrigeration assets of the current Ingersoll Rand will become a global provider of climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation, and will be called ClimateCo.

The Board of IndustrialCo will be led by Gardner Denver Chairman Peter Stavros. Michael W. Lamach, Ingersoll Rand’s Chairman and CEO, along with the current Ingersoll Rand executive team, will continue to lead ClimateCo, which is expected to be renamed.

Gray acquires SPEC Engineering

Gray, a design-build firm providing engineering, architecture and construction services, has acquired SPEC Engineering, a specialty process engineering and equipment fabrication company in Plainfield, Illinois.

Gray brings 60 years of engineering, architecture and construction services to the food and beverage market, and SPEC has 40 years of complementary expertise, specifically in the bakery, confectionery, ingredients and nutritional specialties.

One Rock affiliate acquires Process Solutions

An affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners has acquired Process Solutions, formerly of Newell Brands.

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Process Solutions is a manufacturer and material sciences company that offers custom-designed plastic, nylon, monofilament and zinc products in the health care, consumer and industrial end markets. Process Solutions is also the primary supplier of copper-plated zinc penny blanks to the United States Mint as well as a supplier of coinage to other countries.

TASI Group acquires ONICON Measurement Solutions

ONICON Measurement Solutions has been acquired by the TASI Group, a privately owned industrial business focused on test, measurement, inspection and assembly instruments and equipment. All ONICON Measurement Solutions business units are included in this transaction. The ONICON Measurement Solutions companies will become part of the existing TASI Flow Group of companies, which are currently comprised of AW-Lake Company, Exact Dispensing Systems, KEM GmbH, Litremeter, SignalFire Wireless Telemetry and Vogtlin Instruments.

Emerson acquires life sciences analytics software firm

Emerson has acquired Bioproduction Group (Bio-G), a provider of simulation, modeling and scheduling software for biomanufacturing. Bio-G’s scheduling and modeling systems combined with Emerson’s extensive life sciences technology and portfolio will help companies bring therapies for cancer, diabetes and other illnesses to patients sooner, according to Emerson’s acquisition announcement.

Bio-G Scheduling software is designed to help life science companies accurately predict future plant resource availability to optimize manufacturing production. The scheduling software delivers an instantaneous view, accessible across an organization, into the current and future state of the plant, providing decision support to help increase facility uptime and reduce schedule-related product losses.

Smith-Cooper, Anvil merge

Anvil International, a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that connect and support piping systems, and Smith-Cooper International, a designer and provider of pipes, valves and fittings, have merged. The combined company will be majority-owned by Tailwind Capital and its brands will include AFCON, Anvil, Anvil EPS, Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok, Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, North Alabama Pipe, Megawatt, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX.

ETech acquires New Hampshire automation and control systems firm

E-Technologies Group (ETech) has acquired Superior Controls Inc. Superior Controls, based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, is a provider of automation and control systems integration services to the life sciences industry. Superior Controls serves biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. with more than 135 engineers and other professionals.

With the addition of Superior Controls, West Chester, Ohio-based ETech now has more than 400 employees, including approximately 350 engineers and project professionals. ETech was acquired by Falfurrias Capital Partners in early 2018.

ITT acquires Rheinhütte Pumpen Group

ITT Inc. has acquired Rheinhütte Pumpen Group, a designer and manufacturer of centrifugal and axial flow pumps, from Aliaxis Group S.A.

Rheinhütte solutions serve specialty applications for the chemical, mining, renewable energy and refinery processes and include solutions for sulfuric acid, molten sulfur, fertilizer and chlorine-alkali electrolysis production.

ITT is a manufacturer of critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets.

Eschbach establishes North American headquarters in Boston

Global software developer eschbach, a provider of digital manufacturing solutions in the pharmaceutical, chemical and food manufacturing sectors, has established operations in North America. The new business unit, eschbach North America Inc., is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the new U.S. presence, the company will meet the growing demand in North America for Industry 4.0 solutions, especially in the chemical and pharmaceutical markets.

BP and Schneider Electric sign five-year, global frame agreement

BP has selected Schneider Electric, a provider of energy management and automation solutions, as one of its main electrical contractors in a five-year global framework agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schneider Electric will provide full-scope design and engineering services, including optimization, project management and integration, procurement and supply chain management, and full support from commissioning through to operations after startup for the Electric Distribution System of BP’s upstream major capital projects awarded to Schneider Electric.

Weir Oil & Gas opens customer service center in Midland

Weir Oil & Gas opened a 92,000-square-foot customer service center in Midland Texas.

The center offers pressure pumping and pressure control assembly, repair and testing facilities, a central hub for field service operations, office space and a regional distribution center. The facility will help meet the growing customer demand in the Permian Basin region.

CSI Compressco opens new facility in East Texas

CSI Compressco relocated and expanded its East Texas facility from Longview to Kilgore. This new facility provides the company with a significant increase in compressor fleet repair and overhaul services, as well as aftermarket services and parts. The new location will also offer a hub for the company’s expanded field service and parts stocking capabilities in the region. The facility includes 2,500 square feet of office space and more than 10,000 square feet of shop space.

Awards, Milestones and Certifications

Tru-Tech Valve celebrates 60 years

Tru-Tech Valve, a Pittsburgh-based diaphragm valve manufacturer, celebrated its 60thyear in business. The company also has launched a new website and released a new corporate logo.

Tru-Tech offers diaphragm valves in both short-body, ANSI B16.10 and long-body MSS-SP88 format. Tru-Tech offers a wide range of body, lining and diaphragm materials for chemical compatibility with most chemicals, including acids and bases. Tru-Tech valves are ideally suited for entrained solids and slurry streams as well as for clean water applications. Tru-Tech serves the water/wastewater, chemical, pulp and paper, refining, mining and minerals, metals and industrial markets.

Patterson Pump Company approved through Hydraulic Institute’s pump test program

Patterson Pump Company is the latest company to have its pump test laboratory approved through the Hydraulic Institute (HI) Pump Test Lab Approval Program. The approved pump test lab is in Toccoa, Georgia.

The HI program helps pump OEMs and other pump test laboratories improve their current laboratory procedures and policies by working with an experienced third-party auditor to develop and maintain accurate, uniform and repeatable pump testing protocols. The program also helps participating organizations adhere to the requirements of the international test laboratory accreditation standard (ISO 17025) concerning test measurement equipment.

Hydraulic Institute names award winners at annual conference

The Hydraulic Institute (HI) presented awards for Lifetime Achievement, Member of the Year and Standards Partner of the Year during the organization’s annual conference.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Arnold Sdano, senior director with Pentair.

The Member of the Year award went to Michael Mueller, manager of global engineering standards for Flowserve.

The Standards Partner of the Year award went to William Marscher, president and technical director of Mechanical Solutions Inc.