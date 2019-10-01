Ohio Transmission Corporation acquires Pumps, Parts and Service Inc.

Ohio Transmission Corporation, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, recently acquired Pumps, Parts and Service Inc., an industrial pump and repair company with service locations in the Southeast.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pumps, Parts and Service (PP&S) has 47 associates in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

The company will become a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, which provides technical sales and service for industrial automation, motion control, fluid power, pumps, spray finishing, sealant and adhesive application and power transmission systems and products. PP&S will continue to operate under its current name and with the current local management.

ASEPCO opens new facility

ASEPCO, a specialist valve manufacturer for bioprocessing applications and part of the Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, recently opened an expanded location that provides the company’s team with double the space, allowing for increased staffing and warehouse capacity, as well as enhanced R&D facilities.

The new location in Milpitas, California, will also incorporate a new fully functional sanitary products training center.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a provider of fluid management technology that makes engineered components and systems for customers in a wide range of pharmaceutical and industrial markets.

Chicago investment firm acquires Industrial Valve Sales & Services

Chicago private investment firm KCM Capital Partners recently acquired Industrial Valve Sales & Services (IVS), which is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. The transaction was completed in partnership with company management, PNC Mezzanine Capital based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Five Points Capital located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IVS is a leading provider of specialty valve services and products to customers across the Southeastern U.S. Operating for nearly 45 years, the company provides inspection and repair services, as well as the distribution and assembly of new and refurbished valves and parts in support of its clients’ industrial facility needs.

Massman Companies acquire DTM Packaging

The Massman Companies recently acquired DTM Packaging and Custom Automation, a leader in machinery manufacturing and re-manufacturing, as well as the integration and automation of production lines. DTM will join the other companies that currently make up the Massman Companies: Massman Automation Designs, EDL Packaging Engineers, PASE Group, Massman Talon, Elliott Manufacturing and Ideal-Pak.

DTM Packaging manufactures and remanufactures bottling, packaging and custom automation equipment.

RLS Logistics opens new food grade facility offering ambient storage

RLS Logistics recently opened a new food-grade ambient storage facility in Vineland, New Jersey. Located adjacent to the company’s current Vineland cold storage facility, the new warehouse will offer an additional 36,000 square feet of storage space to the company’s customers. The addition of the warehouse brings the RLS’s total warehousing space to 611,000 square feet nationwide.

Founded in 1968, RLS Logistics is a family owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in cold chain logistics including LTL and TL transportation, warehousing, packaging and e-commerce fulfillment services.

Schütz Nordic celebrates expanded facility

Schütz recently celebrated its latest expansion and modernization measures at its site in Kongsvinger, Norway, around 100 kilometers northeast of Oslo. The entire local production of plastic components has been concentrated and expanded in a newly built hall space covering 1,200 square meters. In addition to the extrusion blow molding system already in place, a new three-shift layer extrusion blow molding system was installed and inner container production was linked to IBC assembly via new, fully automated conveyor technology. Production of plastic pallets has also been relocated to the new hall complex with the result that plastics production is now all under a single roof.

Celanese named ICIS Company of the Year

Celanese has been named ICIS Company of the Year, based on analysis of 2018 financial metrics.

According to company officials, Celanese achieved record adjusted earnings per share in 2018, driven by robust profitability in its acetyl chain segment, as well as impressive performance in its engineered materials segment as it accelerated product launches.

ICIS is the world’s largest petrochemicals market information provider, with divisions spanning energy and fertilizers.