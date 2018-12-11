ESE Inc. names new president and CEO

ESE Inc., a control system integration company that designs and develops plant automation systems for the food and beverage industry, named Keith Fraleigh as president and CEO. Fraleigh has more than 35 years of experience. He previously served as president of Cornell Communications and Cornell Direct; president, chief operating officer and vice president of Technology Services at Proven Direct; and senior vice president of Managed IT Services at Paragon Development Services. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University, where he studied operations and quality management.

Pharma Tech hires three senior-level professionals

Pharma Tech Industries, a contract manufacturer and packager of powder products, hired Mike Greene as plant manager for its Union, Missouri facility. Greene comes to Pharma Tech with more than a decade of experience in the supply chain and operations sectors. Most recently, he served as Senior Operations Manager for Young Dental, where his key responsibilities ranged from procurement to operations management. Prior to holding roles at prominent companies like Coke and Clorox, Greene served in the U.S. Army for 11 years.

The company also hired Brisco Harward as Director of Technical and Quality Services, and Kathryn Weingart as Vice President of Quality. Harward earned a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Tennessee, as well as an MBA from Pfeiffer University. Weingart holds degrees from the College of Mt. St. Joseph (Cincinnati) and the University of Cincinnati.

REHAU regional CEO to head new division

REHAU, a provider of polymer-based systems and services, will transfer the current regional CEO Christian Fabian to head a newly formed technology and performance global services division. Company officials also announced that the regional executive board of REHAU Americas will include Theo Haast, serving as president in addition to chief financial officer; Thomas Troeger, filling the newly created position of chief marketing officer; and Terry Barnaby, head of operations.

Butler Automatic hires new sales director

David Foskett has joined the Butler Automatic sales team as sales director. Foskett has more than 40 years of industry experience with KHS, Bossar and Meypack. Butler’s zero speed automatic splicers are used in many roll-fed packaging and converting applications, including pouches, bags, shrink sleeves, paper bags, business forms, envelopes, disposable diapers, wallpaper, insulation and corrugated products.

New ROSS regional sales manager

Gregg Drames is the newest ROSS regional sales manager covering the Midatlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., southern New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania). With degrees in environmental chemistry and business management from Philadelphia University, Drames brings nine years of experience in technical sales and business development. In addition, he worked for several years as a research chemist and laboratory manager.

Diversified Plastics Inc. appoints new quality director

Diversified Plastics Inc., (DPI), a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision components, appointed Gary LaTraille as quality director. LaTraille will be responsible for strategic advancement, optimization and enforcement of DPI’s regulatory and quality protocols to ensure that materials, products and processes meet or exceed customer and company requirements.

LaTraille has more than 30 years of experience in medical device manufacturing, quality management and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining DPI, LaTraille was manager of quality assurance and regulatory affairs at Kips Bay Medical, Plymouth, Minnesota. He received a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University, St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Weidmüller Group announces new VP for North America

The Weidmüller promoted Terry Hodgson to the position of president of Weidmüller Inc., USA and executive vice president of Weidmüller North America, which includes operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Hodgson’s focus is the Weidmüller USA market and organizational areas of sales marketing, engineering, manufacturing and operations. He has been a part of the Weidmüller team for more than 17 years, beginning his career with Weidmüller as a sales representative in the Alberta market.

Sensor company JonDeTech appoints production manager

JonDeTech appointed Leif Borg as product manager for the company to lead daily operations. Borg has worked as a production manager and business developer at Astra Zeneca, Crane Currency and Eberspächer. JonDeTech produces small, thin sensors for customers who develop applications in consumer electronics and the Internet of Things.

NAVAC appoints new manufacturer representatives

NAVAC, a supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps in addition to a wide array of tools, gauges, charging machines and other industry-specific items, has engaged two new sales agencies to market, sell and service its customers. Hugh M. Cunningham Companies (HMC) will represent NAVAC in New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma, and Appalachian Sales Group (ASG) will represent the company in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Flexible Pack hires business development executive

Flexible Pack, which specializes in flexible packaging solutions, hired Nicole Laroche as business development executive. Laroche will be responsible for acquiring new business for the company, and supporting these businesses to ensure their products are customized to their specific requirements. Laroche will work with businesses from all industries, with specific focus on breweries, cannabis and food packaging industries. Most recently, Laroche held a sales position with Dennis K. Burke Inc., where she was responsible for fuel sales throughout southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Prior to this role, Laroche worked in the medical industry for 16 years. She earned her associate degree in medical assisting.