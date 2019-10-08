Orion Engineered Carbons announces promotions in management team

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, recently announced several changes to its executive management team.

Orion group produces a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses.

Pedro Riveros has been appointed senior vice president Global Rubber Carbon Black and General Manager for the Americas. Riveros joined Orion in June 2019 and previously held the position of senior vice president and general manager Americas. In his new role, Pedro will be responsible for the Global Rubber Carbon Black product line and all aspects of the Americas region. He will continue to report to CEO Corning Painter.

Sandra Niewiem has been appointed senior vice president for Global Specialty Carbon Black and general manager for the EMEA Region. Niewiem joined Orion in December 2013 and previously held the position of vice president for global product management and business development Specialty Carbon Black. In her new role, she will be responsible for the Global Specialty Carbon Black product line and all aspects of the EMEA region. She will continue to report to Corning Painter.

Michael Reers was appointed chief administration officer. Reers joined Orion in September 2012 and previously held the position of senior vice president and group controller. In his new role, Reers will be globally responsible for information technology and carbon black oil procurement. He will report to Corning Painter.

Erik Thiry, formerly senior vice president rubber carbon black, left the Company to pursue other business interests.

Alfa Laval Inc. names new senior VP

Ester Codina was recently appointed senior vice president for service sales and business development for Alfa Laval Inc.

In this role, Codina is charged with leading the sales and business development activities for Alfa Laval’s service business in the U.S. – across its market divisions of energy, food and water, and marine.

Codina has served as marketing manager for Sandvik Hard Materials in the United Kingdom and Sweden, then moved to Sandvik Coromant in New Jersey as vice president for channels and business development in the Americas. Most recently, she was managing director of Sandvik Coromant, Mexico, responsible for the Sandvik Holding Company entities in Mexico.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and business administration. She completed post-graduate programs in sales and marketing, leadership and strategy development. She is based at the Alfa Laval facility in Richmond, Virginia.

Total Specialties USA Inc. appoints VP of lubricants

Franck Bagouet, formerly the president of Total Canada, has been promoted to senior vice president of lubricants for Total Specialties USA. Bagouet will succeed Christophe Doussoux, who has assumed a new leadership role in Paris for Total. Bagouet will report to Ernst Wanten, president and CEO Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Bagouet joins Total Specialties USA as a 30-year veteran of Total, the last five being with Total Canada.

Bagouet will be based in the company’s Linden, New Jersey, Technical Headquarters and Blending Facility, overseeing staff in Houston and across the U.S..

Headquartered in Houston, Total Specialties USA Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the Total Group. Total Specialties USA Inc. offers a wide range of lubricant products including TOTAL QUARTZ synthetic performance engine oils.

Bunting appoints lean manufacturing coordinator

Bunting Magnetics Co. recently hired Robert Clausing as the company’s new lean manufacturing coordinator. Clausing will be responsible for focusing on using a lean manufacturing mindset to reduce and eliminate waste.

He joins the Bunting team from TECT Power Inc., where he served as general operations manager. Clausing has also worked for Carlson Products LLC as a supply chain manager and The Coleman Company Inc. as a global quality manager.