Wanderport appoints new interim CEO

Wanderport Corporation, a manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp, has appointed Miki Takeuchi as its new Interim chief executive officer.

Takeuchi has been working at Wanderport since 2014 in various capacities. She is currently the company’s chief operating officer.

Jubilant Life Sciences appoints CEO of new biopharmaceutical company

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited has appointed Dr. Syed Kazmi as president and chief executive officer of its new biopharmaceutical company in the U.S., Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Kazmi joins Jubilant from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation where he was vice president for global businessdevelopment and licensing for oncology.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for treating unmet medical need in serious diseases such as cancer.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and other businesses, including drug discovery solutions, India branded pharmaceuticals and proprietary innovation.

ZoomEssence appoints senior VP of sales and marketing

Stephen DeCorte has joined ZoomEssence Inc. as senior vice president of sales and marketing. DeCorte will lead Zoom’s commercialization efforts as it expands the flavor applications of its Zooming low-temperature drying technology. Key new opportunities include ready-to-drink beverages, nutrition bars, all-natural, clean label and health and wellness brands. DeCorte’s experience includes more than 25 years of sales and marketing roles with major players in the food and beverage industry, such as Unilever, Nabisco and Land O’Lakes.

DeCorte comes to Zoom from Arcadia Beverage, where he served as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

ZoomEssence uses low-temperature technology and customized design to create products with more taste and aroma.

President of Gelest receives ACS 2020 Kipping Award

Dr. Barry Arkles, the founder and president of Gelest Inc., is the recipient of the American Chemical Society 2020 Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry.

This award recognizes distinguished contributions to the field of silicon chemistry during the 10 years preceding the nomination. The Kipping award was established in 1960 by the Dow Corning Corporation to commemorate the achievements of Frederic Stanley Kipping.

In addition to scientific achievements in the area of silicon chemistry, Arkles has been instrumental in introducing products derived from silicon chemistry into new commercial applications including advanced thermoplastic composites, oxygen permeable contact lenses, enzyme and cell immobilization, and interlayer dielectrics and barriers for semiconductors.

Gelest Inc., a New Mountain Capital portfolio company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, is a manufacturer and supplier of silicones, organosilanes and metal-organics for advanced technology end markets including medical devices, life sciences, microelectronics and personal care.

Epic Sciences appoints VP of corporate development

Epic Sciences Inc. has appointed Joel Smith as its general counsel and executive vice president of corporate development.

With more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, Smith brings a breadth of knowledge in strategic corporate development, complex commercial transactions, licensing, securities law, corporate governance and regulatory compliance, company officials say. Smith has served as a senior executive and general counsel for a number of biotechnology and life sciences companies, including BioQ, Triad Therapeutics and Sientra, Inc.

Epic Sciences Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to personalize and advance the treatment and management of cancer. Epic Sciences’ mission is to enable the rapid and non-invasive detection of genetic and molecular changes in cancer throughout a patient’s journey.

White Rock Oil & Gas hires new managing director, head of investor relations

White Rock Oil & Gas has appointed Marc Leferman as managing director, head of investor relations, after having held a similar position at Wexford Capital. He was recruited by Wexford 23 years ago while completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Marc was a member of their investment team before turning his focus to investor relations and fundraising for their private equity and hedge funds.

White Rock, founded in 2012, invests in onshore U.S. producing oil and gas wells on behalf of its institutional clients.