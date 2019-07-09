Appointments

Hoover Ferguson appoints CEO

Hoover Ferguson, a provider of tank and container solutions, has appointed Kevin Friar as CEO. Friar joined Hoover Ferguson as president in January to succeed outgoing chairman and CEO Donald Young.

Young will remain involved with Hoover Ferguson and return to the board of directors, where he started with the organization.

Hoover Ferguson provides chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets.

Tuthill Transfer Systems names new president

Rick Wiedemann will become president at Tuthill Transfer Systems in Fort Wayne, Indiana effective Aug. 1. Wiedemann has been with Tuthill since 2015, when he joined Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems in Springfield, Missouri as director of global business development and Americas sales.

Previously, Wiedemann worked at CST Industries in the Kansas City area where he held positions of vice president for business and product development and vice president for sales and marketing.

Tuthill Transfer Systems manufactures Fill-Rite and Sotera Systems fuel and chemical transfer pumps.

Chroma Color Corporation appoints chief financial officer

Chroma Color Corporation, a specialty color and additive concentrate supplier, has named Gerald (L.J.) Baillargeon as chief financial officer.

Baillargeon will lead the company’s finance and IT functions.

Most recently, Baillargeon held the position of chief financial officer at Elite Comfort. He also served as the chief financial officer at Solvaira Specialties and Diversified Global Graphics Group (DG3).

Uhlmann Packaging Systems names sales manager for Texas and Southwest

Uhlmann Packaging Systems has named Markus Leuprecht as regional sales manager for the southwestern U.S. and Texas. From his Los Angeles-area office, Leuprecht will oversee and direct all healthcare packaging market commercial activity in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Texas.

Leuprecht has more than eight years of experience in the pharmaceutical market with more than five years in the healthcare packaging machinery space with Uhlmann.

Uhlmann Group products include blister and bottle packaging machines, cartoning systems, line-monitoring and control systems, and downstream packaging machinery.

ALTIVIA appoints two new VPs

Andrew LeBlanc has joined ALTIVIA as vice president of finance. LeBlanc will oversee and manage ALTIVIA business entities’ financial undertakings, including accounting, finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Most recently, LeBlanc was program manager for DuPont’s integration management office working between Houston, Texas and Wilmington, Delaware.

Philip “PJ” W. Block, Jr. also has joined ALTIVIA as senior vice president for the oversight and management of the company’s petrochemicals businesses. Most recently, Block was senior director for product management at Univar Solutions.

ALTIVIA provides Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets.

TE Connectivity names new VP of industrial business unit

TE Connectivity (TE), a provider of connectivity and sensors, named Vish Ananthan as the new senior vice president and general manager of its industrial business unit. He succeeds Lars Brickenkamp, who is leaving the company. Ananthan will report to Kevin Rock, president of Industrial Solutions.

Ananthan was previously general manager of the device sub-vertical in TE Industrial. He joined TE in 2011 and has held a variety of leadership roles. Prior to joining the industrial business unit, he was general manager of the surgical and imaging sub-vertical in TE’s medical business unit.