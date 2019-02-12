Martin Stillger will take over as chairman of the thyssenkrupp Schulte trading organization.

Appointments & Promotions

New CEO at thyssenkrupp Schulte

Martin Stillger will take over as chairman of the thyssenkrupp Schulte trading organization. His predecessor, Ilse Henne, joined the Materials Services Executive Board at the beginning of the year as chief operating officer.

Stillger brings more than 10 years of management experience from thyssenkrupp Materials Services. He has headed the materials distributor’s Eastern European subsidiaries since 2012. He has also been responsible for the business units in the Western Europe region and of Technical Services since 2018. He will continue to hold these positions.

Before joining thyssenkrupp, Stillger worked for Barmag AG for 17 years, five of which as sales director and chief executive officer.

New leader of industrial and chemical growth at Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics International appointed Markus Kanis to the newly created post of executive vice president of industrial and chemical growth.

Reporting to chief compliance officer Sandro Knecht, and based at the company’s Zurich office, Kanis will be responsible for developing future strategy for these markets. He also will lead the engineering of bespoke logistics solutions for multinational clients across all geographies.

Rittal North America names managing director for US

Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial enclosures and accessories, climate control, power management systems and automation services, named Mike Freund as managing director. He will lead an executive team responsible for the growth of the business as well as the company’s operations, manufacturing, sales and administrative functions.

Prior to joining Rittal, Freund was director of technical sales, support and training at Schneider Electric.

Servomex appoints new business transformation and planning director

Servomex, a global provider of gas analysis, appointed Joe Podolsky as business transformation and planning director, based in the company’s U.K. Technical Centre in Crowborough.

Podolsky will manage Servomex’s strategic business transformation projects.

Podolsky has more than 25 years of experience with global industrial technology and service businesses, among them Emerson Electric and Johnson Controls.

New president at Trinseo

Trinseo, a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, named Frank A. Bozich president and CEO, effective March 4, 2019.

He replaces Christopher D. Pappas, who is retiring. Pappas will transition to the role of special adviser to the CEO effective March 4.

Bozich was most recently president and CEO of SI Group, a global specialty chemical company, from 2013 to 2019.

Flowserve names VP for marketing technology

Flowserve Corporation, a provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, appointed Dr. Tauseef Salma as vice president of marketing and technology.

Salma joins Flowserve from Baker Hughes, a GE Company, where she was vice president of oil field and industrial chemicals since 2017.

Salma holds four U.S. patents, a doctorate in chemical engineering from Rice University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pharma Tech Industries hires interim CEO

Pharma Tech Industries, a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer and packager of powder products, hired David VanVliet as its interim CEO. VanVliet will assume overall leadership of the company, while Tee Noland will transition to a new role as Pharma Tech’s chairman of the board.

VanVliet was most recently president and CEO of Angelica Inc.

tna hires new CEO

Tna, a global supplier of integrated food processing and packaging solutions, promoted Jonathan Rankin to CEO.

Having held various global management roles at tna from 1993 until 2003, Rankin returned to tna earlier this year to oversee the company’s global sales division. His experience in the food industry spans more than three decades. Before re-joining tna, he served as general manager for food processing specialist Marel, where he was responsible for the successful growth of the company’s Oceania operations.

OPW Engineered Systems names new product manager

OPW Engineered Systems, which manufactures fluid transfer equipment, appointed Mohammad “Mo” Noful to the position of product manager. Noful will manage the entire range of OPW’s LOK product portfolio.

Noful earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2017.

Uhlmann Packaging Systems names sales manager for eastern Canada

Uhlmann Packaging Systems named Chris Gilmor as regional sales manager for eastern Canada, Gilmor will oversee and direct all health care packaging market commercial activity in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gilmor has more than 17 years of technical sales and business development experience in the health care packaging market with more than 10 years in the health care packaging machinery space.

Sartomer R&D director named to RadTech board

Jeffrey Klang, global research and development director of 3D Printing for Sartomer, was elected to the board of directors of RadTech, a nonprofit trade association that supports ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) technologies.

Sartomer is a global supplier of specialty chemicals for UV/EB, peroxide and two-part epoxy/amine systems.

RadTech promotes the use and development of UV/EB processing as an industrial technique. The association serves as an international forum and source of education and information for individuals and organizations involved in the use of UV and EB processing or who supply equipment, chemicals or other materials to such users.

SINTEF Manufacturing scientist joins ASTM International board

Klas M. Boivie, a senior research scientist at the department for production technology of SINTEF Manufacturing in Trondheim, Norway, will serve a three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors.

SINTEF is Norway’s leading research organization , and one of the largest independent research organizations in Europe, offering contract research and development for the private and public sectors in a multitude of fields. Boivie has been with SINTEF since 2008.

ASTM’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide.