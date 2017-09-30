A lot happened in the world of food and beverage processing this month with two major trade shows devoted to this sector, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and PROCESS EXPO in Chicago. With this in mind, our September issue’s Food & Beverage Processing focus runs the gamut from best practices to new technologies to trends in this ever-evolving and always-interesting industry.

Best practices

Donaldson Company Inc. provides three filtration principles to guide a food plant remodel. In any remodel of a food and beverage processing plant, filtration must be a focal point, and compliance with safety and sanitary regulations must be at the forefront of system improvements.

Food and beverage processing industries represent some of the most rigorous operating environments for sealing components. FTL Technology offers steps to minimize risk factors associated with the failure of hygienic sealing, get more from process lines and, most importantly, keep consumers safer.

New technologies

For the past 40 years, the metal packaging industry has relied on epoxy-based technologies for its can lining coatings. Dow Coating Materials introduces its new long-term can coating technology. From inception, the new polyolefin dispersions were designed to maintain top marks in can coating qualities: adhesion, corrosion-resistance, flexibility, sturdiness and flavor preservation, while also introducing a more environmentally friendly profile and eliminating the use of chemicals of concern such as epoxy, BPA, styrene and phenol-formaldehyde cross-linkers.

The authenticity, quality and provenance of the food that we consume has never been more uncertain. Food counterfeiting, misrepresentation and adulteration have become commonplace in the global supply chain. TruTag Technologies highlights some common food fraud problems and explores the different technologies that can be used to determine the authenticity of food such as edible microparticles that serve as invisible, secure barcodes, and new advances in hyperspectral imaging.

Trends

Today’s food packaging reflects new consumer priorities that are transforming the entire supply chain. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, looks at five food packing trends that are shaping the industry and what companies can do to keep up with these trends if they hope to gain an competitive edge and increase profitability.

What other trends or new technologies are you seeing in the food and beverage processing industry? Let me know. Drop me a line or tweet.

Sincerely,