BinMaster opens new facilities after tornado destroyed previous plant

(BinMaster release) — On April 26, 2024, an F3 tornado decimate BinMaster’s 115,000-square-foot facility in less than 20 seconds. In a remarkable feat, the supplier of inventory monitoring sensors and software was back to assembling level sensors and wireless devices at a new plant location within just three weeks. In mid-July, BinMaster moved into its new offices on Transformation Drive at the Innovation Campus at the University of Lincoln.

The new plant is only a few miles from the prior Lincoln, Nebraska, location. BinMaster set up new production lines, and BinMaster’s supply chain staff replenished inventory of almost 30,000 parts in the new 40,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility. The new offices are just minutes away from the new plant on the 249-acre public/private research campus that houses businesses, a conference center, and the Nebraska Innovation Studio.

“Our swift recovery is a testament to the unity and commitment of our entire team. We couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of our vendor partners and the resilience of our IT infrastructure that preserved our history,” acknowledged Scott McLain, President of Garner Industries and BinMaster. “These contributions were instrumental in our rapid progress.”

BinMaster’s new Engineering Manager, Collin Humphrey, was already slated to join our team before the tornado struck. Colin will oversee the efforts of the long-term team that designs, certifies, and enhances BinMaster products. Collin brings a wealth of knowledge, holding a BS in mechanical engineering and an MS degree in engineering management, both from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL).

“Amidst our recovery we certified and introduced a new line of rotary level indicators on schedule,” says Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President of BinMaster. “BinMaster is here to stay and we’re here right now to solve customers’ inventory problems.”

New BinMaster rotaries include the BMRX-300 with a large LED status indicator light, the BMRX-200 with PCB and DPDT switch, and the BMRX-100 electromechanical models. All feature a distinctive red aluminum enclosure that rotates 360° to point conduit entries down to protect against moisture ingress. The new rotary line also offers a wide assortment of 1-1/4” and 1-1/2” process connections and CSA and ATEX hazardous location approvals.

Visit BinMaster.com to see the latest selection of inventory monitoring sensors and software.