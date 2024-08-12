FDA announces public meeting on post-market assessment of chemicals in food

The FDA has announced that it will hold a public meeting entitled “Development of an Enhanced Systematic Process for FDA's Post-Market Assessment of Chemicals in Food” on September 25, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm Eastern time.

The agency is developing a systematic process for conducting post-market assessments of chemicals in food, including ingredients considered generally recognized as safe (GRAS), food additives, color additives, food contact substances, and contaminants. This project is intended to guide the FDA’s post-market assessment work going forward and includes a transparent process for identifying and prioritizing food chemicals currently in the market for safety reviews. This project is part of a larger enhanced approach for food chemical safety.

The public meeting will enable interested parties to submit questions and comment about approaches to systematic post-market assessment of chemicals in food.

Questions for consideration during the FDA panel session should be submitted through the registration page. A limited number of live questions during the event will also be considered. Registration for the meeting will remain open until the meeting starts on September 25. The agency encourages early registration for in-person attendance, as in-person capacity is limited to 270.

Comments should be submitted to docket FDA-2024-N-3609. Electronic comments must be submitted on or before December 6, 2024. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of December 6, 2024. Written/paper submissions should be sent to Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before December 6, 2024. Late, untimely filed comments will not be considered.