FANUC America brings AI-powered robotics, intelligent packaging automation to PACK EXPO International 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 6, 2026 (PRNewswire) — FANUC America, a global industrial automation leader, will demonstrate how artificial intelligence, collaborative robotics and machine vision are helping packaging and processing companies tackle labor shortages, simplify product handling and automate more of the packaging process at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago.

In Booth N25217, visitors will experience live demonstrations ranging from package verification and food-grade processing to integrated packaging and palletizing applications.

"Whether companies are automating product handling, packaging, food processing or palletizing applications, they're looking for solutions that are easy to implement, simple to operate and capable of delivering value quickly," said James Cooper, FANUC America Vice President, U.S. General Industry Sales. "Our PACK EXPO exhibit highlights automation technologies that can be applied across a wide range of manufacturing environments, helping companies reduce manual tasks, improve operational efficiency and accelerate their automation journey."

Flexible Automation for Today's Packaging Challenges

A key focus of the FANUC exhibit is how automation can help manufacturers address workforce challenges while simplifying robot deployment.

Robot Operation by Generative AI with Vibe Coding: One of the most innovative demonstrations in the booth showcases a FANUC CRX-20iA collaborative robot operating through natural-language commands. Equipped to handle 20 kg payloads, the CRX-20iA allows attendees to verbally request specific production configurations while Generative AI translates those instructions into AI-generated Python code and robot actions. The application demonstrates how AI-assisted programming can simplify deployment, reduce programming complexity and make robotic automation more accessible to a wider range of users.

Keep Production Moving with Dynamic Proximity Monitoring: This interactive application demonstrates how productivity can be maintained when people and robots share the same workspace. The FANUC CRX-10iA/L collaborative robot uses dynamic motion planning, machine vision and barcode verification to present packages for scanning while automatically adjusting its path around workers to keep production moving.

New Collaborative Automation Solutions for Packaging Operations

FANUC will exhibit collaborative automation solutions that streamline packaging workflows while adapting to changing production requirements.

Three Cobots. One Complete Packaging Process: A coordinated work cell featuring FANUC CRX-20iA/L, CRX-10iA and CRX-5iA collaborative robots demonstrate an end-to-end packaging workflow. Combining vision-guided picking, label orientation verification, packing and palletizing in a single automated process, the application shows how manufacturers can use collaborative automation to streamline material flow, maximize floor space and increase production flexibility.

High-Payload Collaborative Palletizing: With a new 40 kg payload capacity, the FANUC CRX/30-18A collaborative robot demonstrates how cobots are expanding into heavier-duty palletizing applications. Equipped with integrated 3D vision guidance and a dual-case gripper, the system efficiently handles larger loads while maintaining the ease of deployment and intuitive programming flexibility that have made collaborative robots increasingly popular across manufacturing operations.

Food-Grade Robotics Deliver Proven Performance

FANUC will also showcase one of the industry's broadest portfolios of food-grade automation technologies with applications spanning primary food handling, packaging and palletizing.

Coordinated Food Packaging with Delta and SCARA Robots: This demo shows the DR-3iB/6 Stainless IP69K-rated delta robot and a food-grade SR-12iA/C SCARA robot coordinating high-speed placing of sausage links in packages. Supporting sanitation standards, the system uses vacuum grippers and FANUC's iRPickTool for accurate placement in high-pressure washdown environments.

Vision-Guided Case Packing of Frozen Protein Products: The FANUC LR Mate Food Clean robot demonstrates automated case packing of frozen protein products. Utilizing FANUC iRVision technology and iRPickTool software, the system identifies randomly oriented packages on a moving conveyor and accurately places them into cases. The application reveals how food processors can improve packing efficiency, increase throughput and reduce repetitive manual handling operations through automation.

Automated Food-Grade Palletizing: The FANUC M-710/50-26D Food Option robot shows automated palletizing food products using FANUC PalletTool 3 software. With a 50 kg payload capacity, food industry design options, and NVIDIA Isaac Sim digital twin visualization, the robot efficiently handles product crates, helping manufacturers increase productivity, reduce repetitive manual tasks and build stable pallet loads for storage and shipment.

High-Speed Packaging Automation

Circular Line Tracking with SCARA Robotics: Featuring a compact footprint and high-speed performance, the FANUC SR-9iA/R SCARA robot combines vision guidance and visual conveyor tracking in a circular line-tracking application. After picking moving parts and placing them into trays, the robot automatically changes tooling to transfer parts into cartons. The demonstration shows how manufacturers can maximize throughput while conserving valuable space on the production floor.

Advanced Automation Technologies

Across the exhibit, FANUC will showcase advanced automation technologies including Generative AI, iRVision®, iRPickTool®, PalletTool® 3, visual conveyor tracking and the latest R-50iA and R-30iB Mini Plus controller platforms. Together, these technologies help manufacturers simplify deployment, increase flexibility and maximize automation performance.