Bayer to invest $2.2 billion in pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Ohio

Bayer plans to invest $2.2 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in New Albany, Ohio, expanding its U.S. production capabilities and global supply network.

The project is expected to create approximately 600 high-value jobs and 1,500 construction jobs. The campus will use a flexible, modular design to combine drug substance and drug product manufacturing with digital and automation technologies.

The first module, dedicated to drug substance manufacturing, is expected to become operational in 2031. A second module for drug product manufacturing is planned to follow in 2034.

Initial production will support Bayer’s growing portfolio of medicines in oncology, cardiovascular care and renal care.

The investment builds on more than $7 billion Bayer has spent on U.S. pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing over the past five years. The company said the new facility will help meet demand in the United States and other markets while strengthening supply resilience and reliability.

The New Albany campus will complement Bayer’s existing U.S. pharmaceutical operations, including its headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey, and locations in Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

Bayer also plans to establish a U.S.-based collaboration ecosystem connecting academic innovation with manufacturing expertise to support future pharmaceutical production.