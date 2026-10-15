Eriez to showcase food inspection technologies at PACK EXPO International 2026

Eriez will showcase metal detection and X-ray inspection technologies for food processors at PACK EXPO International 2026, Oct. 18–21, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

At Booth S-3954 in the South Hall, the company will demonstrate the PrecisionGuard X8 Metal Detector, the new X8-SF Simultaneous Frequency Metal Detector, the SenseGuard X-ray Inspection System and the company’s Recirculating Inspection System. Demonstrations will focus on contaminant detection, product quality and production efficiency.

The PrecisionGuard X8 detects ferrous, nonferrous and stainless-steel contaminants. Its features include a touchscreen interface, automated product learning and integrated data capture. The detector is available as a standalone unit or as part of a conveyorized inspection system.

The new X8-SF expands the platform with simultaneous frequency technology designed for wet, salty and conductive foods that can challenge conventional metal detection.

Eriez will also demonstrate the SenseGuard X-ray Inspection System, which detects foreign objects and product irregularities, including glass, stone, bone and dense plastic. The technology can inspect incoming material feeds or packaged products.

The Recirculating Inspection System combines vibratory feeders and metal detectors in a continuous loop. The demonstration will show how processors can verify inspection results and manage rejected products while maintaining throughput without interrupting production.

“Food processors need inspection solutions that reflect the realities of their production environments, from challenging product characteristics to the need for consistent throughput and clear documentation,” said Emmett Keim, global product manager, Inspection Systems, Eriez. “At PACK EXPO International, we will demonstrate how our inspection technologies can help processors strengthen contaminant control systems while supporting efficient day-to-day operations.”