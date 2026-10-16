CASSEL Inspection brings food safety education, live technology demonstrations to PACK EXPO International 2026

Harrison, OH (October 15, 2026) – CASSEL Inspection, a custom provider of inspection solutions for food production, plastics, pharmaceuticals and more, will showcase its metal detection, X-ray inspection and checkweighing technologies at PACK EXPO International 2026.

The event takes place October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees are invited to Booth N-5439 to explore inspection solutions that protect consumers, safeguard production machinery and preserve brand integrity.

CASSEL Inspection is presented by ALPS Inspection, a TASI Test and Automation sister company. The booth is listed under ALPS Inspection in the PACK EXPO floor plan, and will exclusively feature CASSEL equipment.

In addition to equipment demonstrations, CASSEL will offer brief educational presentations focused on preventing foreign material contamination and reducing false rejects. The sessions will provide practical insights for food producers and packagers looking to strengthen inspection practices throughout production.

Prevent contamination before it becomes a recall

Jill Shearer, Director of Business Development – Food Safety & Inspection Solutions, will present “Prevent Contamination Before It Becomes a Recall: How to Identify Critical Control Points, Prevent Recalls and Reduce False Rejects” on Monday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday, October 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Each short presentation will be followed by a live equipment demonstration led by Bryan Minor, Product and Applications Support Manager.

Designed to be accessible and educational, the presentation will examine where contamination can enter through incoming raw materials, production processes and final packaging. Attendees will learn about the types of foreign objects metal detection and X-ray inspection can identify, as well as why false rejects occur and how they can contribute to wasted product, interrupted production and reduced confidence in inspection systems.

“Product inspection is most effective when manufacturers understand where contamination can enter and how inspection fits into their overall food safety approach,” said Shearer. “The goal is to minimize unnecessary waste and downtime. We want attendees to leave with a clearer understanding of how to protect consumers, their operations and their brand.”

PACK EXPO booth highlights

METAL SHARK BD + C80 Combo

A compact system combining CASSEL’s metal detection technology with the Teltek C80 checkweigher for reliable inline inspection of packaged products. The combination supports contaminant detection and weight verification at high production speeds while reducing the required footprint.

METAL SHARK GF

A gravity-feed metal detector for free-falling goods, featuring sensitive detection, intuitive controls and automatic balance and calibration control. Quick-release rings and a mounting frame simplify installation and integration into bulk material handling systems.

XRAY SHARK XD38

An X-ray inspection system for packaged food and non-food products, designed to detect high-density foreign materials such as metal, ceramic, stone and certain plastics. An intuitive touchscreen, autocalibration, and quick-release conveyor belt support easy operation, cleaning and maintenance.

Shark MultiSense Metal Detector

Multi-frequency detection technology designed for challenging food applications, including seafood, chocolate and frozen products.Intelligent signal processing, automated setup and auto-learn capabilities support sensitive metal detection while helping reduce false rejects and downtime.