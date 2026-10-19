FANUC opens largest automation training center in the US

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2026 (PRNewswire) — FANUC America, the global leader in industrial automation, today announced the opening of the new FANUC Training Academy, the largest corporate robotics and industrial automation training center in the United States and a significant expansion from the company's previous workforce education facility.

Located in Auburn Hills, Mich., on FANUC America's West Campus, the three-story facility represents an investment of more than $18 million and covers 132,000 square feet, including 56,300 square feet dedicated to training space for technicians, engineers, educators, students and manufacturing professionals.

"Manufacturers across North America are investing in robotics, automation and AI-enabled technologies, but the availability of skilled workers remains one of the industry's greatest challenges," said Mike Cicco, President and CEO of FANUC America. "The new FANUC Training Academy is designed to help close that gap by providing hands-on training. As manufacturing continues to evolve, the opportunities are changing as well. This investment helps prepare the workforce for higher-skilled, technology-driven careers and strengthens domestic manufacturing."

The $18 million Training Academy investment complements the $90 million Michigan manufacturing expansion FANUC announced in March, reinforcing the company's focus on production capacity and workforce development.

"With its $108 million investment to expand operations in Michigan, FANUC is helping strengthen American manufacturing and creating new opportunities for American workers," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling. "During my tour of the Auburn Hills facility, I saw firsthand the critical role the FANUC Training Academy plays in equipping American workers with the skills they need to succeed in high-skilled, high-paying jobs in this rapidly evolving industry."

The new Training Academy in Auburn Hills replaces the previous training facility located within FANUC America's headquarters in Rochester Hills, increasing the number of classrooms from 13 to 28. FANUC's training network, which includes the Training Academy and eight other regional facilities, now has the capacity to train approximately 17,500 participants annually and features more than 160 robots and over 40 CNC simulators.

FANUC's workforce development efforts extend well beyond customer training. Through its Certified Education Training (CERT) program, FANUC supports more than 1,700 schools across North America, engaging approximately 60,000 students annually in robotics, CNC and automation education.

"Advanced automation requires advanced skills," said Rich Meyer, general manager of FANUC America's Customer Service Group. "The new FANUC Training Academy gives students, educators and manufacturing professionals unprecedented access to the technologies shaping today's factories. By expanding hands-on learning opportunities, we're helping manufacturers develop the workforce they need while creating pathways to rewarding careers in modern manufacturing."

The project was completed through a Michigan-first construction approach, led by Frank Rewold & Sons and supported by Michigan-based subcontractors. In addition to expanded training capacity, the facility includes a full-service cafeteria, 200 additional parking spaces and future space for a customer support call center scheduled for completion in 2027.

"The Training Academy reinforces metro Detroit's position as a global center for manufacturing innovation, robotics and automation," Cicco said. "The region's concentration of manufacturers, educational institutions and skilled talent makes it an ideal location for a training operation serving customers and students from across North America."

The Training Academy supports a broad range of workforce development initiatives, including training for manufacturers and system integrators, educator certification programs, community college partnerships, high school mechatronics programs and FANUC's extensive educational network. As manufacturers increasingly adopt AI-enabled robotics, expand domestic production and modernize operations, the Training Academy helps develop the skilled workforce needed to support those trends by providing students, educators and industry professionals with hands-on experience using the same industrial automation technologies found in today's manufacturing environments.