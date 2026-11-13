ODVA advances EtherNet/IP cybersecurity and connectivity at 2026 conference

ODVA, highlighted advances in industrial cybersecurity, device interoperability and Ethernet connectivity at its 2026 Industry Conference and 24th Annual Meeting of Members in Faro, Portugal, in October.

The event brought together more than 100 industrial automation experts from technology suppliers and end users. More than 20 technical presentations addressed emerging requirements for industrial connectivity and automation.

Topics included IPv6, cybersecurity, time synchronization, functional safety, robotics interfaces, firmware updates and process automation.

The EtherNet/IP ecosystem currently includes more than 700 licensed vendors and approximately 400 ODVA members. New technologies, including Single Pair Ethernet (SPE), Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet-APL) and wireless connectivity, are expanding its potential applications.

A major focus was the continued development of CIP Security, ODVA's cybersecurity technology for EtherNet/IP. The technology provides device and user authentication, data integrity, confidentiality and secure communications.

ODVA has also advanced the CIP Security Pull Model. Its capabilities include mechanisms for distributing device authenticity information. The approach can simplify device commissioning and replacement, particularly in architectures where conventional configuration methods are impractical. ODVA released the associated CIP Identification and CIP Security schemas in March 2026.

Process automation interoperability was another key area of development. ODVA is expanding EtherNet/IP capabilities through Process Device Profiles for level, temperature, flow and pressure instruments. These profiles establish common functionality to improve interoperability and simplify device replacement across vendors.

Ethernet-APL further supports this expansion by combining long-reach, two-wire Single Pair Ethernet with power delivery and intrinsic-safety capabilities. The technology enables EtherNet/IP connectivity deeper into process facilities and field-level applications.

Conference presentations also demonstrated EtherNet/IP applications across different industrial environments. VEGA presented an application involving Ethernet-APL at a plastics plant. AUMA discussed implementations at a salmon farm and wastewater treatment plant. Meta presented an end-user perspective on IPv6 requirements for data centers.

ODVA is also collaborating with standards organizations and industry groups on industrial connectivity, energy efficiency and cybersecurity interoperability. These efforts include work on Ethernet-APL and Single Pair Ethernet, along with participation in the Industrial Security Harmonization Group.

The meeting concluded with the announcement of ODVA's newly elected leadership for its 25th term and an overview of the organization's technical accomplishments and priorities for the coming year.

ODVA's technical papers and presentations are available through its Industry Conference proceedings library.