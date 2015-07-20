Industrial gases company Praxair, Inc. is to build a carbon dioxide recovery plant next to a refinery in Delaware.

The company revealed on July 15 that it has signed a long-term agreement with Delaware City Refining Company to purchase crude carbon dioxide from the refinery and purify it for use in the food and beverage industry.

The two firms already have a working relationship, with Praxair supplying Delaware City Refining with nitrogen for its operational needs.

Praxair will build, own and operate a 450-ton-per-day carbon dioxide purification and liquefaction plant at the refinery complex, where it will produce beverage-quality liquid carbon dioxide for distribution in the northeastern United States. The new plant is expected to start operating in 2016.

Praxair also has a 450-ton-per-day carbon dioxide purification facility in Hopewell, Virginia, and other carbon dioxide facilities in southeastern Canada.

“Our growing network of carbon dioxide recovery plants and depots makes Praxair the premier source of purified carbon dioxide in the Northeast,” commented Jeff Barnhard, east region vice president for Praxair’s U.S. industrial gases business.

“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Delaware City Refining and look forward to continuing to serve food and beverage and other carbon dioxide customers in the future.”

Delaware City Refinery manager José Dominguez added: “We look forward to working with Praxair on this important project, which in turn will support other businesses in the region.”