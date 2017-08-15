This premier trade show event for the food processing industry will bring together 15,000 industry professionals, Sept. 19-22, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

PROCESS EXPO is more than just a trade show, it is an opportunity for food and beverage processing professionals to learn and share ideas with industry leaders; network with peers and make new contacts; and experience live demonstrations of the newest equipment available in the marketplace, according to event organizers.

The 2017 show will offer several new features on an expansive show floor, offering thousands of products and services from 600 exhibiting companies.

These exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet of exhibition space, will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers, and pet foods.

Features on the show floor will include:

The Dairy Zone featuring suppliers who understand the unique needs of dairy processors from equipment and sanitation solutions to new ingredients and flavors

Virtual Reality Showcase featuring exhibitor’s products on a 3D virtual reality platform, where attendees can interact with photorealistic physics models of specific equipment

Educational sessions featuring the latest trends, data and regulations through 25 hours of educational programming with a special focus on critical issues such as food safety and sanitation as well as sessions for dairy processors and a CEO forum

The Food Safety Summit Theater featuring topics such as new Food Safety Modernization Act updates, HACCP training, listeria, traceability, environmental monitoring, food fraud, auditing, food allergens and pest management

In addition, the show floor will feature University Row, Student Poster Sessions, a Job Board, a Beer Garden and much more.

PROCESS EXPO is owned and organized by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Tue., Sept. 19, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.