Thousands of food and beverage processing professionals experienced innovative exhibits, networking opportunities, a world-class educational program and unique show floor activities at the recent 2019 PROCESS EXPO, which recently wrapped up in Chicago, after a week of bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the industry.

“We received very positive feedback from the attendees who truly appreciate the focus of PROCESS EXPO exclusively on food and beverage processing, and the opportunity to see the newest equipment, technology and solutions for them to bring back to their companies. Many were excited about the five working production lines where they were able to see real product being produced,” said Jarrod McCarroll, chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). “We would like to thank our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, partners and all of the FPSA committees for their hard work and dedication in making this year’s PROCESS EXPO an important gathering for the food and beverage processing industry.”

Highlights of PROCESS EXPO 2019, include: