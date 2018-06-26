Acquisitions, Expansions & Partnerships

Software AG acquires TrendMiner

Software AG acquired TrendMiner, a self-service, web-based visual data analytics company for the processing and manufacturing industries. TrendMiner will partner with Software AG’s Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 portfolio. TrendMiner’s solutions are designed to enable companies to recognize patterns and trends in their process data, identify irregularities and make changes — without IT specialists. As part of Software AG, TrendMiner will help experts analyze, monitor and predict the performance of batch, grade and continuous manufacturing processes.Software AG will also take responsibility for TrendMiner’s customer base, which includes BASF, Covestro, Evonik, Pfizer and Total.

Martin Engineering opens facilities in UK, Scandinavia

Martin Engineering’s new facility, located near Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, includes a new office, training center, production area and warehouse. The company plans to use the facility to offer UK and Scandinavian customers solutions to material handling problems and provide safer equipment and training seminars.Martin designs conveyor components and material flow aids for the heavy building products, mining, steel production, cement, power generation, fertilizer, food, recycling and ports and bulk storage industries. UK native Aaron Bartram was appointed general manager with 30 years of experience in running production operations in the heavy building products industry. Customer service representative Richard Housechild and service engineer Wayne Crossland have joined Bartramas well .

Siemens, Process Systems Enterprise to collaborate on model-based solutions

Siemens AG and Process Systems Enterprise (PSE) signed a long-term agreement to bring the power of PSE’s gPROMS APM technology to Siemens’ automation and digitalization offerings for the process industries. Under the agreement, the companies will offer solutions for monitoring, sensing, prediction of performance, optimization and training. Customers could expect better operations and maintenance and improved economics and asset integrity. The agreement is aimed at improving processes within the chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, refining, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and water industries.

InChem sells Charlotte, N.C. plant to private investor group

InChem Holdings Inc. sold its Charlotte plant to a private investor group effective June 13. “We were approached unexpectedly by a private investor group who proposed an offer to purchase our Charlotte facility,” said CEO Steve Crownshaw in a press release. All business functions were relocated to the company’s facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina. InChem provides custom, contract and toll manufacturing of specialty chemicals.

Van Tongeren opens North American headquarters



Process equipment manufacturer Van Tongeren America recently celebrated the opening of its North American headquarters in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Van Tongeren’s headquarters encompasses engineering, design, sales and technical support services for the company’s lines of particle classifiers, cyclone separators and bag filter dust collectors for the aggregate, mineral, petrochemical and other process industries, as well as for its Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Cyclones for the oil refinery industry.

Appointments

tna names new divisional sales manager for North America

tna promoted Teri Johnson to divisional sales manager – North America. Johnson will be responsible for providing leadership for tna’s local sales teams and contribute to the company’s regional marketing and business strategy. Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry and joined tna in 2012 as a regional sales manager.

Robroy Enclosures appoints market development manager

Robroy Enclosures hired Scott Thompson as a market development manager.Thompson brings more than 14 years of experience to the company. He oversaw product offerings of Robroy Enclosure products at Van Meter, where he was also an enclosure product line manager. He was employed by an electronic component distributor before his position at Van Meter and graduated from the University of Iowa.

Diversified Plastics Inc. makes appointment to board of directors

Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI), a plastic-injection molder of thermoplastic components, appointed James Garvin to its board of directors. Garvin has 34 years of experience in manufacturing and management. He started his career at Unisys as a supplier and product quality engineer and then became chief operating officer (COO) of Hutchinson Manufacturing Inc. Garvin is the president of Cass Precision Machining. He has a Bachelor of Engineering Technology from Southwest Minnesota State University.

Awards

Frost & Sullivan recognizes HIMA as leader in Asia Pacific’s process safety industry

Frost & Sullivan awarded HIMA the Growth Excellence Leadership Award for the process safety systems industry at this year’s Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards. HIMA investedin research and development to findsolutions for the digital age. Many of its products are the first in the world to be certified by TÜV.Its smart safety solutions for industrial applications are used in various industries, particularly in oil and gas, chemicals, energy and rail. HIMA also signed a service contract with INPEX to support the maintenance of the safety instrumented systems.