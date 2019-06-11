Appointments

SPX FLOW adds two new management team members

SPX FLOW Inc. has hired two new members for its management team. The company appointed Bryan Rumrill as district sales manager for the Ohio Valley region. Rumrill will help grow sales of leading technologies for food and beverage processing.

Rumrill will support partners across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan.

Rumrill graduated from the University of Louisville with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing and has worked for many years in sales and account management across different industrial sectors including vacuum equipment, pumping solutions and sanitary processing.

SPX FLOW also appointed Paul Baker as aftermarket director for filtration in Europe.

Located throughout Europe and other parts of the world, SPX FLOW’s service centers deliver a range of remote and onsite aftermarket services including training, consulting, remote diagnostics, preventative maintenance, refurbishment, precisely engineered upgrades and repairs.

Motion Industries names senior VP for Southeast

Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, named John Watwood as group senior vice president of the company’s southeast group.

With a Master of Business Administration from University of North Alabama and bachelor’s in industrial distribution and marketing from The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Watwood has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He has worked in various positions with AIT, fluid engineering and SMC before joining Motion Industries in 2008 as a fluid power specialist based in Mississippi.

MG America hires regional sales manager for processing division

MG America, the U.S. subsidiary of MG2 of Bologna, Italy and a supplier of processing and packaging equipment, has hired equipment sector veteran Janice Wortham as a regional sales manager in the company’s processing division.

In her new role, Wortham will oversee sales efforts for MG America’s portfolio of capsule fillers, tablet presses and material handling machinery, as well as the company’s checkweighers, vision systems and other related solutions. Her territory includes New Jersey, New York, Quebec, all of New England and the entire West Coast of the U.S. and Canada.

Orion Engineered Carbons makes additions to executive management team

Orion Engineered Carbons, a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, recently announced three new hires and a promotion among its management team.

Carlos Quinones was appointed senior vice president for global operations. Quinones has more than 25 years of chemical industry experience with Arco Chemical, Rohm and Haas/Dow Chemical, Praxair and Air Products and Chemicals.

Orion also announced the following changes to its executive management team:

Mahesh Panta has been promoted to technical market manager – printing inks, batteries and special applications in the Americas region at the company. In this role, he will introduce and support the development of new products and applications for customers and collaborate with them to resolve technical issues. Panta joined Orion in 2015 as process engineer at the company’s Borger, Texas production facility.

Pedro Riveros was appointed senior vice president and general manager for the Americas. Riveros joins Orion following a long career at air products and chemicals, where he held numerous business and general management roles in North and South.

Patrick Tuttle was appointed senior vice president for global human resources. Tuttle was most recently vice president and chief human resources officer for ESAB, a global manufacturer of welding supplies, and previously served as vice president of human resources and strategic business partner for Reichhold LLC, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of unsaturated polyester resins.

Servomex announces key product management appointment

Servomex, a provider of gas analysis, appointed Keith Warren as product manager for process oxygen paramagnetic and zirconia products. Based at Servomex’s UK Technical Centre in Crowborough, Sussex, Warren will oversee the strategic development and sales of key products in Servomex’s SERVOTOUGH gas analysis range.

Most recently a gas analytics business development manager for Mettler Toledo Process Analytics, Warren was a Servomex product specialist from 2006 until 2016.

AWARDS & MILESTONES

Martin Motion robotics team earns spot at world championship

Martin Motion, a robotics team made up of students from nine high schools sponsored by Martin Engineering, recently competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Central Illinois Regional in Peoria as well as the Idaho FRC Regional in Nampa, Idaho. Winning the Engineering Inspiration Award in Idaho, Martin Motion earned a spot at the World Championship in Detroit, Michigan.

Forty teams competed at the Central Illinois Regional, where Martin Motion finished with a rank of 11 and a record of 6-7-0, serving as captain of Alliance #8. Eliminated from the playoffs in the quarterfinals round, Martin Motion cheered on fellow robotics teams and was excited to win the Imagery Award in honor of Jack Kamen. This award celebrates attractiveness in engineering and outstanding visual aesthetic integration of machine and team appearance.