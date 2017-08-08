Now in its 46th year, the Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) continues to promote professional development, technology transfer, peer networking and information exchange among rotating equipment engineers and technicians from all over the world. This year’s annual event will keep the tradition going in Houston, Sept. 12 – 14, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Exhibition

Around 5,500 attendees from 40 countries along with about 360 exhibiting companies will set the stage for the future of the turbomachinery, pump, oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries. The exhibit hall will feature full-size equipment, new technology and emerging industry trends from leading turbomachinery and pump companies.

Two other trade shows will be held in conjunction with TPS. Roseland Oil and Gas successfully collocated its Houston Oil & Gas Convention at TPS 2016, with its exhibit hall featuring more than 125 companies. TPS 2017 attendees will receive free entry to the Roseland exhibit with their TPS badge.

TPS 2017 will feature an additional exhibition collocation with Insulation Expo USA (IEX), which is the first-ever major North American trade show to cover insulation for mechanical systems in the commercial and industrial markets. It connects equipment manufacturers and the suppliers of sheet metal and insulation products, services and technologies with key buyers.

Technical program

In addition to the exhibition, more than 100 technical sessions will be held over a course of the four days on topics that are key to the work of rotating equipment engineers and technicians.

Led by respected practitioners and field leaders, the program is hand-selected by two advisory committees made up of key industry players. Its offerings consist of short courses, case studies, discussion groups, lectures and tutorials. Subjects cover maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology and best practices that include case studies with real-world relevance on problems solved and lessons learned.

Turbo short courses:

PT1 – Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

T2 – Steam Turbine 101/201 Combined, Basic Knowledge of Steam Turbine

T3 – Centrifugal Compressors 101

T4 – Centrifugal Compressors 201

T5 – An Introduction to Hydrodynamic Bearings as used in Industrial Turbomachinery

T6 – Lateral Rotordynamics of Petrochemical Equipment – Review, Examples and Problems

T7 – LNG Liquefaction Plants – Overview, Design and Operation

T8 – Gas Turbines – Fundamentals of Design, Operation and Maintenance

Pump short courses:

PT1 – Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

P2 – Mechanical Seal Fundamentals

P3 – Pumps 101

P4 – Fundamentals of Centrifugal Pump and System Interaction

P5 – Pump Cavitation – Physics, Prediction, Control, Troubleshooting

P6 – Key Differences in the Design of Piping Systems for Reciprocating and Centrifugal Pumps

P7 – Optimizing Pumping Systems with Proven Engineering Assessment Processes and Methodologies

All in all, TPS seeks to promote professional development, technology transfer, peer networking and information exchange among industry professionals.

TPS is organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, a center of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and part of the Texas A&M University System.