In a powder mixing/processing system, blending is one of the most significant functions. An increasing challenge in the powder handling industry is how to accommodate a wide portfolio of recipes and vast array of different ingredients, several of which pose an allergen risk. Choosing a blender from the extensive options available can be confusing and overwhelming.

Whether a beginner or seasoned professional, these tips from Dan Ruble’s “8 blender selection considerations for powder mixing plants” will help guide you to the best choice for your application.

 

Processing Magazine, infographic, Matcon Americas Dan Ruble, 8 tips for powder mixing, 8 blender selections

 

 

 

 

 