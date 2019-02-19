Process equipment manufacturer Statiflo has appointed two new business partners to its network. Pictured is Statiflo managing director Gareth Fry. Image courtesy of Statiflo

Acquisitions, Expansions and Consolidations

AGC Inc. acquires Malgrat Pharma Chemicals

AGC Inc., a manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, acquired Boehringer Ingelheim subsidiary Malgrat Pharma. Located in Spain, MPC manufactures synthetic pharmaceutical active ingredients used for pharmaceutical products that are produced by chemical synthesis.

By acquiring MPC, AGC will have its first FDA-registered site in Europe in the synthetic pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business.

Statiflo adds two Southeast Asia partners to network

Engineering company Statiflo has appointed two new business partners to its network: Tecquip Co, based in Vietnam, and Integrated Quality Services Co, based in Thailand. Statiflo’s business partners distribute the company’s products and provide advice and support to customers in key markets across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Macclesfield, Cheshire, with and subsidiaries in the U.S. and Germany, the Statiflo has appointed business partners in the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China over the past 18 months.

Statiflo designs and distributes static mixers and other process equipment, supplying the water and wastewater treatment industries and the oil and gas, petrochemical, food, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper sectors.

Motion Industries to acquire automation and robotics company

Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, will acquire Axis New England and Axis New York, an automation and robotics company based in Danvers, Mass. Axis will continue its focus on motion control, robotics and machine vision. Areas of specialty include precision components, electromechanical assemblies and fully engineered automation systems.

Chroma Color Corporation acquires Polymer Concentrates

Chroma Color Corporation, a specialty color and additive concentrate supplier in the plastics marketplace, acquired Polymer Concentrates Inc., based in Clinton, Massachusetts.

Polymer Concentrates develops and manufactures color concentrates for the international plastics industry.

Ohio Transmission Corporation acquires Grand Rapids company

Ohio Transmission Corporation, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, acquired Filter and Coating Technology Inc., an industrial distributor of finishing, dispense solutions and filtration products in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Filter and Coating Technology specializes in supplying solutions in paint, finishing, adhesives and coating operations.

Hanwell opens new subsidiary, office

Hanwell Solutions, a British company that provides environmental monitoring and control systems for biotech and pharmaceutical applications, established a new subsidiary company, Hanwell Inc., and opened an office in Virginia Beach.

Chem-Trend opens R&D lab in Germany

Chem-Trend, a manufacturer of high-performance release agents, purging compoundsand other process chemical specialties, will open an advanced research and development (R&D) laboratory space in Maisach, Germany, about 15 miles west of Munich.

Chem-Trend’s parent company, Freudenberg Chemical Specialties (FCS), has invested roughly $45.5 million into the new facility — spanning almost 10 acres. The integrated space includes areas for R&D, warehousing, training, dining and administrative services.

Chem-Trend’s advanced technology center includes new equipment and dedicated laboratory space for its thermoplastics, polyurethane and wood composite R&D teams.

Velan to consolidate manufacturing operations

Velan, which designs and produces cast and forged severe service valves and steam traps, will consolidate its valve manufacturing facilities in Quebec, Canada from three plants to two. Company officials said the change is an effort to improve operational efficiency. The completion of the consolidation is scheduled for the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

KMC Global to expand controls and automation division

KMC Global, a group of companies that manufacture equipment designed to enhance how industries process material, is expanding its controls and automation division to serve outside markets.

KMC Global controls and automation division offers certified 508A-listed control panels, control panel design and programming in virtually all industries and applications.

Milestones, Awards and Certifications

Krohne wins state Economic Impact Award

Krohne Inc. was one of 15 Massachusetts firms named a winner of the MassEcon Impact Awards, which recognize companies for their outstanding contributions to the Massachusetts economy. Winners were selected on the basis of job growth, facility expansion, investment and community involvement since Jan. 1, 2017. Krohne was recognized for its recent $25.5 million expansion into a new manufacturing, calibration and headquarters facility, which added 54,000 square feet and 13 jobs.

NewAge Industries celebrates 65 years

NewAge Industries celebrates its 65thanniversary this year. The company began as a small distributorship of plastic tubing and has grown into a multimillion-dollar manufacturer that offers dozens of tubing styles, as well as custom-molded parts and hose assemblies. Industries that use NewAge’s products range from high purity biopharm, pharmaceutical, food, chemical and general industrial.

Mixing Dynamics selected as Italvacuum North American representative

Italvacuum of Turin, Italy selected Mixing Dynamics of Commack, New York as their representative for the sales and service of their line of vacuum dryers and vacuum pumps. Italvacuum is a manufacturer of double cone vacuum dryers, horizontal paddle-type vacuum dryers and vacuum tray dryers for the fine chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, Italvacuum manufactures the Saurus line of piston-type vacuum pumps.

MPW earns UL certification to build industrial control panels

MPW Industrial Services, which designs and constructs panels for process industrial water equipment, earned a certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to build industrial control panels. MPW is now authorized to fabricate UL-standard panels intended for general use.

ITT engineered valves earn SIL 3 capable international certification

Select models of ITT Inc’s Fabri-Valve knife gate valves and cylinders have earned certification to IEC 61508 in compliance with the International Electrotechnical Commission standards. ITT manufactures highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets.

To earn IEC 61508 certification, the valve and cylinder testing and manufacturing processes were subject to auditing and evaluation to verify the products met requirements for use in automatic protection systems.

Goodway Technologies’ receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Goodway Technologies, which provides industrial maintenance solutions, became an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. The global manufacturer of maintenance solutions has been recognized as operating a quality management system as it relates to design, manufacturing and sales of industrial maintenance solutions for commercial HVAC, facility management, food and beverage, manufacturing, power generation, maritime and other industrial applications.

Sartorius joins National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals

Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry, has joined the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL).

The institute is a public-private partnership and has an extensive network of academic and industry partners within the United States. Among the 115 associated members are 71 academic institutions, research laboratories, nonprofit organizations and 44 companies. NIIMBL’s multipronged mission includes the following: accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovations, support the development of standards, enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities and establish an international, leading workforce to fundamentally strengthen the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry.