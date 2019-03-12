Kevin Barker (pictured) becomes the new president of Beckhoff USA, succeeding Aurelio Banda. Image courtesy of Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff Automation selects new president

Beckhoff Automation appointed Kevin Barker as president of Beckhoff Automation to manage Beckhoff business operations across the U.S. Barker takes over the leadership role that Aurelio Banda held for four years. Barker will oversee all sales, engineering, marketing and administrative operations from the headquarters in Savage, Minnesota.

Gasbarre Products CEO retires

Thomas G. Gasbarre has stepped down as CEO of Gasbarre Products Inc. He has held the position since 1990 when his father, George Gasbarre, the founder of the company, retired. Thomas Gasbarre will remain as chief financial officer until his planned retirement at the end of 2020. His son, Alex Gasbarre, has been appointed CEO and is now leading the development and execution of the company’s short- and long-term strategies.

Gasbarre designs, manufactures and services a line of powder compaction and sizing presses for the powder metallurgy industry.

Zenith Global appoints new director in Latin America

Food and drink industry consultancy Zenith Global appointed Luciano Anavi as new regional director for Latin America.

Anavi joined Zenith Global after 18 years of consulting work with Canadean and then GlobalData, most recently as Americas research director.

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems appoints president

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems Inc., a manufacturer of environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc., appointed Mark Weinberger as president. Weinberger brings years of leadership on product design, engineering and development to Q.E.D.’s environmental business, which manufactures fluid management and gas analysis solutions for the environmental monitoring and remediation markets.

Weinberger joined Graco in 1992 and has been as engineering manager in the applied fluid technologies division since 2008.

Tsurumi Pump regional sales managers change territories

Kevin Boicken, a regional sales manager for Tsurumi Pump’s Midwest territory, will transition to the Southern region. Boicken takes over as Doug Chappel leaves the role to pursue an opportunity with a company in the aerospace industry.

Joe Ranieri, former rental market manager, will transition to Midwest regional sales manager.

Servomex names three new regional sales managers

Gas analysis company Servomex appointed three new regional sales managers.

Jesse Underwood and Rodney Clark have joined the Americas team. Working with the company’s industrial process and emissions (IPE) customers, they will report to Servomex’s vice president for IPE sales in the Americas, Bob Heth, who is based in Houston, Texas.

Stéphane Barret will be based in France as part of the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) team. Supporting customers in France, southern Europe and Africa, he will report to Jan Hordijk, regional sales leader EMEAI.

EMMETI, sister companies merge

EMMETI S.p.A and its sister companies, Mectra, Sipac, and Logik, were acquired by a private equity firm and merged to create EMS Group. The companies manufacture palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors, case packers and other packaging line machinery. The fund that acquired the company is comprised of American and British pension fund holders.