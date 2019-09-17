The 2019 Chem Show, to be held Oct. 22-24 at the Javits Center in New York City, will host more than 270 exhibiting companies and more than 5,000 chemical processing industry (CPI) professionals for three days of networking, product interaction, educational seminars and best practices learning.

The Chem Show began in 1915 and has hosted some of the CPI’s most influential professionals every other year since. For more than 100 years, exhibitors, educators, plant managers, engineers and process industry executives have come together to discuss and share ideas pertaining to smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions to optimize production and research operations. The show brings together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of industry attendees from all segments of the CPI as they seek ways to optimize their process operations. The show offers a forum where manufacturers and suppliers can demonstrate their latest equipment, systems and products, and where engineers and plant managers can explore hundreds of new products and solutions.

Facts & figures

Chem Show is the largest U.S. event focused on processing technology

73% of attendees report a direct role in purchasing

26 of the top 50 chemical manufacturers in attendance

More than 30 Free Industry Seminar Sessions

More than 35 Product Presentations

CPI segments represented

Adhesives and sealants

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Fertilizers and agrichemicals

Foods and beverages

Metals

Paints and allied products

Petrochemicals and petroleum refining

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic materials and synthetic resins

Pulp and paper

Rubber and rubber products

Soaps and detergents

Ceramics

Textiles and leather

Utilities

What attendees and exhibitors are saying:

“I attend the show to find suppliers with potential solutions to some of our current processing issues — and also to meet with contacts at suppliers we currently use.” — Patrick Bier, Lord Corporation.

“The Chem Show is valuable to see new technologies and actual equipment, as well as face-to-face meeting with experts and vendors.” — Francisco J. Rivas, DuPont Mexicana.

“The free seminars were very helpful. It was great to see raw data for the equipment on display.” — Peter Tancini, Johnson Matthey.

“The Chem Show is a great place for all engineers to see how much various industries have in common.” — Mary K. Lynch, Con Edison and Chair of NY Metro AIChE.

“Our business is working to diversify into other industries, and all of the people we’re trying to reach are here [at the Chem Show] because the show attracts such a broad audience.” — Tiffany Stolzenfeld, AMI/Cygnet.

“As with most engineers, visual experiences go a long way with understanding products and applications. The Chem Show gives me the opportunity to meet directly with vendors and interact with their equipment hands-on.” — Hugh Jackson, King Industries.

“One of the great values of the Chem Show is the touchpoints. Interfacing and collaborating with a variety of end-users at a single venue… it’s powerful.” — Al Lee, Emerson.

Tips to enhance your attendee experience:

My Show Planner: Attendees can create a free account that assists in mapping a full Chem Show experience with schedule building including education seminars, product and technology presentations and booth visits.

The Show app: Attendees can view and interact with show information from their Android and iOS mobile devices to search exhibitors, view an interactive floor plan, search the seminar program, schedule appointments with exhibitors, create a custom agenda, keep track of show progress and receive updated information and announcements.

Bring a colleague and set goals for your company as a team, as well as for yourself.

Wear comfortable shoes and plan for lots of walking.

Capitalize on less busy times of the day, which tend to be during lunch or near the end of the show.

Bring business cards and remember to have vendors and other contacts scan your badge for shared information.

Register ahead of time and skip line wait times by having your badge mailed to you prior to the show. Advanced registration is free. Go to https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowCEM191/ to register.

Review the seminar program sessions descriptions ahead of time and prepare questions you’d like to ask

