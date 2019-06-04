Acquisitions, Expansions & Partnerships

US now biggest sales market for Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser’s strongest growth was seen in the Americas. After 65 years, the U.S. replaced Germany as the company’s largest sales market. China sales also grew at a double-digit pace. Company officials said that if this trend continues, China could soon take over the top spot.

Overall, Endress+Hauser increased net sales by 9.5% to €2.455 billion ($2.73 billion), despite facing strong headwinds from foreign exchange rates.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 31.4 percent to €330.6 million. Even though no one-off income was recognized in 2018, in contrast to the prior year, profit before taxes (EBT) still rose by 14.6 percent to €15.7 million. Return on sales (ROS) climbed 0.6 points to 12.9 percent.

Endress+Hauser’s net income rose by 11.2 percent to €232.5 million, which reflects an effective tax rate of 26.4 percent which increased over the prior year due to a change in the composition of the profit. The equity ratio reached 71 percent, an increase of 0.8 points.

Statiflo expands in Australia, New Zealand

Engineering company Statiflo is expanding across Australia and New Zealand after recruiting business partners to spearhead growth in new markets.

The company has added Australian business Piping and Automation Systems and New Zealand-based Asmuss Plastic Systems to its growing network.

Statiflo, which has its headquarters in Macclesfield, Cheshire, United Kingdom and subsidiaries in the U.S. and Germany, designs and distributes static mixers and other process equipment.

Statiflo exports to more than 80 countries and supplies the water and waste water treatment industries, oil and gas, petrochemical, food, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper sectors.

Brightmark Energy breaks ground on nation’s first commercial-scale plastics-to-fuel facility

Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste and energy development company, broke ground on the nation’s first commercial-scale plastics-to-fuel plant in Ashley, Indiana. A total of 136 full time manufacturing jobs will be created in northeastern Indiana when all phases of the 112,000-square-foot facility are operational.

The new plant will use a plastics-to-fuel process that sustainably recycles waste that has reached the end of its useful life —including items that cannot readily be recycled, like plastic film, flexible packing, Styrofoam and children’s toys —directly into useful products, like fuels and wax. Ultimately, the outputs of this technology could also be used to produce the feedstocks necessary for manufacturing plastic again, thus creating the world’s first circular economy technology for plastics, the company says.

The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial-grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.

Donaldson Company breaks ground for new material research center

Donaldson Company, a manufacturer of filtration products, broke ground on a $15 million material research center at its corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota.

With the addition of the center, Donaldson will add six researchers and engineers to the company’s headquarters population of 1,100 employees. The center is scheduled to open in November 2019.

TASI Group acquires Sierra Instruments

The TASI Group acquired Sierra Instruments, a global company specializing in the manufacture of flow measurement instrumentation.

Offering flow and test solutions to international markets, Sierra Instruments is comprised of two divisions: FLOW, headquartered in Monterey, California and AUTO, headquartered in Malvern, United Kingdom. The FLOW Division manufactures mass flowmeters and flow controllers for gas, liquid or steam application. The AUTO Division builds complex, custom, integrated test facilities and world-class engine and vehicle test automation systems.

Dover acquires All-Flo

Dover acquired the All-Flo Pump Company, which is now part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover’s fluids segment.

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, All-Flo is a growing manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps used in a range of industrial applications to transfer viscous, abrasive and hazardous fluids, sludges and slurries.

Neopac opens new facility, joins Tube Council of North America

Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of packaging solutions, has joined the Tube Council of North America as Neopac US Inc. With a comprehensive line of tube solutions, Neopac’s new membership comes in time with the opening of its first U.S. facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

Neopac’s 37,000-square-foot Wilson plant will feature a high-speed tube line and contain floor space for several additional packaging lines. In total, the facility can support the production of some 80 million tubes annually.

A wide range of small-diameter tubes will be produced at the North Carolina plant using the company’s Polyfoil technology, a proprietary blend of materials providing advanced barrier properties for products requiring protection against moisture, oxygen and other potentially harmful external factors.

The Tube Council of North America is a nonprofit organization that provides educational resources and networking opportunities to professionals in the tube industry.

Mixing Dynamics selected as Probst & Class North American representative

Probst & Class has selected Mixing Dynamics as their representative for the sales and service of their line of Colloid mills and other high shear mixers.

Probst & Class manufactures PUC Colloid Mills, Vibroreactors and deaerators for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, lubricant and fine chemical industries.

Siemens and TÜV SÜD partner on cybersecurity project

Siemens and TÜV SÜD have come together to address the growing risk of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure by collaborating to provide digital safety and security assessments, as well as industrial vulnerability assessments to help global energy customers identify asset risk and cybersecurity solutions.

Under this partnership, TÜV SÜD will offer digital assessments that incorporate Siemens as a provider of cybersecurity vulnerability assessments across the entire cyber asset management life cycle. The digital assessments of industrial control systems in both the oil and gas and power generation sectors (nuclear applications excluded) will be vendor-agnostic, meaning they will not be limited to customers using products and technologies manufactured and supplied by Siemens.

CorteCros expands facility in Croatia

CorteCros has expanded its warehouse location in Split, Croatia, with a new manufacturing facility and laboratory. Cortec’s proprietary VpCI/MCI products are now manufactured in Split in accordance with REACH regulation, which enables them to be shipped everywhere inside the European Union in record time.

CorteCros’s new facility and lab are equipped with modern instruments and perform testing compliant to EU and ASTM standards.

Bihler of America opens new facility

Bihler of America, a provider of complex components manufacturing and machines, opened a new 103,000-square-foot facility. Located in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on a 7-acre corporate campus, Bihler of America’s new multiuse operations building is adjacent to its two existing manufacturing plants. At present, all three buildings have a combined total of 350,000 square feet.

PRI announces sales and service distributor agreement for full Astell autoclave line

Progressive Recovery Inc. (PRI) named Astell by PRI, a partnership with Astell Scientific, to be the exclusive sales and service distributor of Astell’s steam sterilizer autoclave line, from benchtop to large single- and double-door floor models, in the United States. Astell offers a range of autoclaves from 33 to 2000 L.

PRI Bio specializes in the design and manufacture of systems for the treatment of biologically hazardous liquid and solid waste for pharmaceutical production, pilot and research facilities, vivariums, veterinary diagnostic laboratories, universities, hospitals, biodefense facilities and more.

Gasmet Technologies acquires MonitoringSystems GmbH

Gasmet Technologies Oy, a Finnish gas analyzer and emissions monitoring system manufacturer, has announced its acquisition of MonitoringSystems GmbH, based in Austria.

Gasmet is an FTIR gas analyzer and emissions monitoring system provider with 30 years of FTIR experience. The company has supplied more than 4,000 analyzers worldwide having the highest installed base for on-site and industrial applications

Specific financial details were not disclosed. Austria-based MonitoringSystems will remain in their current location with operations continuing as usual.

Kason now offers centrifugal sifter quick-ship program

Certain models of Kason Centri-Sifter centrifugal sifters are now available for shipment in five to seven business days through a new quick-ship program.

The program applies to a selection of standard gravity-fed models, as well as in-line pneumatic configurations of Centri-Sifter centrifugal sifters for sifting, de-agglomerating and dewatering of granular materials ranging from dry bulk solids to solids-laden slurries, including moist materials that tend to ball or agglomerate.

Models qualifying for quick shipment include the EZ -Clean Food Grade 3-bearing design, as well as the EZ-Clean Food Grade cantilevered shaft design. Units offered through the quick-ship program are available to industrial, as well as food-grade standards.

Awards, Milestones and Certifications

Augury receives Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for AI-based machine health solution

Augury, an industrial analytics company, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with a Product Leadership Award for its AI-Based Machine Health Solution for the process industry. Augury received this award based on its technology’s ability to reduce maintenance costs, improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), reduce unplanned machine downtime and increase productivity. The company’s core diagnostic capabilities play a critical role in industrial digitization and the transformation of its customers’ operations.

Equilibar receives President’s “E” Award for Exports

Equilibar, a manufacturer of specialty fluid control instruments for research and industry, received the 2019 President’s “E” Award for Exports during a May 23 ceremony in Washington, DC. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to an increase in U.S. exports.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented the award to Jeff Jennings, Equilibar president, and Julie Detmering, exports and customer service manager. Equilibar was recognized for its deliberate commitment to export expansion, including international certifications and global networking. “The company’s exports to 61 countries were particularly notable,” said Juanita Harthun, Senior International Trade Specialist with the U.S. Department of Commerce. “Equilibar’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

Headquartered near Asheville, NC, Equilibar specializes in designing, manufacturing, and testing patented fluid control valves, back pressure regulators and vacuum control valves that are well suited for challenging situations such as two-phase flow and extreme chemistries. Equilibar engineers have expertise in a broad range of markets, including catalysis research, oil and gas, biopharma, and aerospace.

Hoover Ferguson named Environmental Leader Product of the Year winner

Hoover Ferguson, a provider of tank and container solutions, announced that its Liquitote stainless-steel intermediate bulk container (IBC) has been named a 2019 Environmental Leader Product of the Year winner.

The annual Environmental Leader Awards programrecognizes the most innovative and successful commercial and industrial products and projects contributing to sustainability across the environment and energy space.

In comparison to traditional plastic one-way IBCs, Liquitote is manufactured with stainless steel, resulting in a product that is environmentally friendly with a longer life span. Using the container greatly reduces the volume of environmentally damaging disposable plastic.

An independent panel of industry experts judge the entries each year. The winners are selected based on the success of the project, the capabilities of the product and the positive effect it has on the industry.

PSG Grand Terrace approved through Hydraulic Institute’s Pump Test Lab Approval program

PSG a Dover Company had their pump test laboratory approved through the Hydraulic Institute’s Pump Test Lab Approval program.

The HI program assists pump OEMs and other pump test laboratories improve their current laboratory procedures and policies by working with an experienced third-party auditor to develop and maintain accurate, uniform and repeatable pump testing protocols. The program also helps participating organizations adhere to the requirements of the international test laboratory accreditation standard (ISO 17025) concerning test measurement equipment.

Indegy receives 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America award

Indegy, a provider of security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, was selected one of North America’s top private companies by Red Herring. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts, insiders and journalists based on financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

The Red Herring 100 Awards have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades.

EcoVadis honors REHAU commitment

The independent rating agency EcoVadis has honored polymer expert REHAU for its sustainability management.

Since 2007, the independent rating agency EcoVadis has been evaluating the sustainability performance of companies in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement and making the activities of companies with international supply chains in the field of sustainability measurable and comparable. In the current sustainability ranking, REHAU ranks among the best 1% of internationally active plastics processors evaluated in the “Environment” and “Sustainable Procurement” categories. In comparison with all the companies assessed in the 2018 CSR rating, REHAU is among the top 10%. The polymer specialist received the silver award for this rating.

JMP Solutions achieves top 10 largest system integrator ranking in North America

JMP Solutions achieved the ranking of top 10 largest system integrator in North America, an annual list published by Content for Engineers (CFE) Media in their System Integrator Giants 2019 special report.

JMP climbed up in the rankings from 19 in 2018, to number 10 this year.

The annual list of SI Giants is released at the end of December with CFE Media’s Global System Integrator Report.

VORTEX wins export award

Vortex Global, a solids and bulk handling components company, has been recognized by Solids Handling and Processing Association (SHAPA) with the 2019 Solids Handling Industry Export Award.

To be considered for each award, companies must have demonstrated achievement, improved sales success or deployment of industry best practices.

ABB’s non-invasive sensor wins Gold in German Innovation Awards

ABB was awarded Gold at the German Innovation Awards in the category “Excellence in Business to Business – Electronic Technologies” for its new non-invasive temperature solution.

The device is the first temperature sensor of its kind, providing a simple, non-invasive means of measuring the temperature of an industrial process without sacrificing the accuracy and responsiveness of conventional invasive sensors. Eliminating the risk of leakage, it significantly enhances the safety of people, plants and the environment. Moreover, customers can save up to 75% in engineering and installation costs as it takes away the need for inspections and has no impact on the plant’s process.

VAC-U-MAX celebrates 65thanniversary

VAC-U-MAX is celebrating 65 years of business providing bulk material handling and industrial vacuum cleaning solutions to industries worldwide. The company has grown from the dreams of its founder Frank Pendleton, who designed the world’s first industrial vacuum cleaner that operated only on compressed-air to service the highly combustible textile mills industry of New Jersey. Since 1954, VAC-U-MAX designed, manufactured and marketed a full range of compressed-air driven industrial vacuum cleaners for combustible dusts, flammable liquids and reactive powders, with product range expanding to include explosion-proof electric-powered vacs used in agriculture, chemical and food industries, as well as portable, continuous-duty and central vacuum cleaning systems.