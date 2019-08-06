Motion Industries names new VP

Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, named Jeremy Barton to Vice President of the Company’s West Group.

Barton has more than 20 years of experience. He has worked as an industry sales manager in the mining sector, and as a branch manager. In 2016, he was promoted to his most recent position as mountain division sales manager.

With annual sales of $6.3 billion, Motion Industries is an industrial parts distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components. MotionIndustries.com.

New managing director at Romaco North America

Sabri Demirel has been appointed as the new managing director of Romaco North America. He succeeds Charles Ravalli, who retired in April.

Romaco North America employs 10 industry experts serving the American and Canadian markets. In addition to sales, they are responsible for customer service and spare parts business. Demirel has 19 years of experience in executive positions in sales and customer service at a German manufacturer of packaging technologies.

Romaco is an international supplier of processing and packaging equipment specializing in engineering technologies for pharmaceutical solids. The group provides individual machines and turnkey solutions for manufacturing and packing powders, granulates, pellets, tablets, capsules, syringes and medical devices.

Gasbarre announces new team member

Tom Spicer joined Gasbarre as a field service technician for Gasbarre Industrial Furnace Systems in Plymouth, Michigan.

Spicer brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Gasbarre, having previously worked with OEMs assembling and servicing equipment and in maintenance at a commercial heat treat facility.

Gasbarre is a full-service international OEM offering equipment and services for powder compaction, thermal processing and design and manufacturing technologies.

Ice cream producer Turkey Hill appoints new CEO

Turkey Hill, a manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks, appointed Tim Hopkins as chief executive officer. He succeeds John Cox, who will continue to work closely with the company as its newly appointed chairman of the Board of Directors.

Hopkins joins Turkey Hill with more than 35 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as CEO of ice cream novelties business PLM Operations, the parent company of La Michoacana. Previously, Hopkins spent 17 years within the Friendly’s Ice Cream organization, most recently as the company’s president and general manager.

Founded in 1931 and located in the rich farming country of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill is a manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels.

New president at Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company appointed Eric Beringause as president and CEO and a member of the Dean Foods Board of Directors. Beringause succeeds Ralph Scozzafava, who has stepped down as CEO and resigned from his position on the board.

Beringause brings to Dean Foods more than 30 years of leadership and operational experience at a range of brands in the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of Gehl Foods, a producer of dairy-based beverages and food products. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Advanced Refreshment, a producer of private-label bottled water and water-based beverages, and as CEO of Sturm Foods Inc., a provider of private-label food products, specialty food brands and contract manufacturing.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes milk brand DairyPure and TruMoo, a flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms and Country Fresh .

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals appoints senior VP

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates to treat underserved medical conditions in China and other markets, has appointed Marcelo Cheresky to the position of senior vice president for Rare Disease Commercial Operations.

Cheresky has nearly 20 years’ business leadership experience in the biotechnology industry. Most recently, he was vice president for emerging markets at Bioverativ, a Sanofi company, in Boston, Massachusetts. Before then, Cheresky was executive director of routes-to-care strategy at Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, in Novato, California.

Cheresky holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for orphan diseases and targeted cancers, focusing on products that are unavailable or address medical needs that are underserved in the region.