Control systems for bulk process applications

BPS control systems are designed to utilize the most advanced networking technologies available from major control manufacturers such as Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and ABB. Utilizing these networking and control technologies allows BPS control systems to be installed and implemented in shorter periods, reducing installation costs.

BPS has the capability to produce controls for full systems from start to finish and also can design and fabricate control systems for a customer’s existing operation. BPS does the upfront engineering and sizing of control components based on the mechanical design and specification of the customer’s equipment and bulk processing control needs. BPS can handle the startup and commissioning of the system, including installation oversight of any mechanical equipment and electrical paneling.

