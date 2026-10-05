Akona to showcase complete processing portfolio at PACK EXPO International 2026

(Akona Process Solutions release) — Leading material processing and handling solutions company, Akona Process Solutions, will showcase its complete range of bulk material handling and processing solutions on Booth LL-10332 at PACK EXPO International 2026, bringing together equipment and expertise from its four specialist brands - Cablevey Conveyors, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow.

Taking place at McCormick Place, Chicago, from October 18-21, PACK EXPO will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore Akona’s extensive capabilities in conveying, bulk material handling, screening, sifting, mixing and blending, and discuss both individual equipment requirements and more integrated processing solutions with the company’s specialists.

Showcased equipment will include an operating Cablevey tubular drag conveyor, demonstrating the gentle, enclosed movement of products that makes the technology suitable for powders, granules and fragile materials. The booth will also feature equipment representing Akona’s wider processing capabilities, including a Marion horizontal mixer, together with technologies from Kason and Spiroflow. The combined portfolio spans flexible screw and aero-mechanical conveying, bulk bag discharging and filling, centrifugal sifting, Vibroscreen circular vibratory screening, and industrial mixing and blending, giving manufacturers access to technologies for multiple stages of the production process.

Bringing these four brands together enables Akona to look beyond individual pieces of equipment and consider the wider production process. From receiving and transferring raw materials through screening, sifting, conveying, mixing, and blending, the company can draw on technologies and application expertise across the group to develop solutions around each customer’s product, process, capacity, and production requirements.

Ryan Long, Director of Sales US at Akona Process Solutions, said: “PACK EXPO gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of what Akona can offer. Through Cablevey, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow, we have a comprehensive equipment portfolio backed by extensive processing and application expertise.

“For customers, that means we can look at the complete process rather than simply one piece of equipment. Whether the requirement is gentle conveying, efficient bulk material handling, screening and sifting, mixing and blending, or a combination of technologies, we can bring together the right expertise and equipment for the application.”

Visitors can register for a complimentary PACK EXPO International 2026 ticket using Akona Process Solutions’ complimentary registration link here.