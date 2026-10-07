Bosch Rexroth exhibiting extensive conveyance and drive solutions at PACK EXPO International 2026

(Bosch Rexroth release) — Few industries face the kind of complex, constantly shifting trends and customer preferences that consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers deal with daily, and Bosch Rexroth has the industry’s most complete factory automation solutions engineered to meet those needs.

PACK EXPO International 2026 visitors will see a diverse display of drives, conveyors, palletizing and automation technology — proven solutions used in thousands of CPG operations across the globe.

Among the highlights at Booth #S-1654 will be:

Conversations in conveyance

At the heart of Bosch Rexroth’s conveyance offerings for CPG applications is its VarioFlow portfolio. Both the VarioFlow plus and VarioFlow belt conveyors are leveraged in material transport worldwide to efficiently manage product flow and realize throughput goals.

The VarioFlow plus demo will be a spiraled exhibit that includes a downward slope to a buffer table, demonstrating its flexibility and space-saving advantages. Similarly, the VarioFlow belt conveyor will feature a modular belt chain with a fine-meshed, almost closed, flat surface. This makes it suitable for the mass transport of unstable or bulk, film-packed products such as small sealed-edge bags. The modular design includes flexible belt widths and layouts, maximizing adaptability and efficiency in production.

Additionally, a VarioFlow plus conveyor will be integrated into a complete palletizing solution featuring Bosch Rexroth aluminum framing and a new Kassow Robots KR 1824 cobot, which is representative of the shift toward increased cobot adoption within the industry.

Rounding out Bosch Rexroth’s conveyor exhibits will be its high-speed smart conveyance solution, ctrlX FLOWHS. The transport system offers acceleration of up to 10G and achieves speeds of up to 5 m/s. With small movers and a product spacing at just 40 mm, the system can be used efficiently even in confined production environments and can be integrated into production lines in a space-saving manner.

Driving demand

Bosch Rexroth will also be exhibiting its ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, which offers integrated, modular automation solutions for the packaging industry, allowing CPG manufacturers to achieve results faster than ever.

PACK EXPO 2026 attendees will see Bosch Rexroth’s innovative ctrlX DRIVE cabinet-free IP65/IP67 system, which effectively eliminates the need for a control cabinet, freeing up space for modular, lean production setups. With its high scalability and consistent openness, the servo drive is the ideal solution for modern machine concepts in CPG applications.

Bosch Rexroth’s specialists will be on hand throughout the show to provide insights and guidance on crafting effective strategies for smarter and more efficient factory automation solutions. For more information, please visit boschrexroth-us.com/packexpo.