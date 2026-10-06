Regal Rexnord helps manufacturers “move what matters” at PACK EXPO International 2026

MILWAUKEE, WIS. (Regal Rexnord release) — Regal Rexnord Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, will showcase advanced conveying, motion control, automation, sensing, and power transmission technologies that help optimize the end-to-end performance of warehousing & logistics, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and food & beverage lines at PACK EXPO International 2026.

The show takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from October 18-21 and you can find Regal Rexnord in the South Building at booth S-2174.

At the booth, visitors will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with solution experts, explore the latest product innovations and discover what it means to have a true performance partner to help meet business goals. Through integrated solutions designed to maximize throughput and uptime, enable smarter automation, reduce operating costs and environmental impact, and simplify workforce challenges, manufacturers can elevate their production lines into one connected, high-performing system.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a live conveyor demonstration that brings this concept to life, showcasing how solutions across the Regal Rexnord portfolio work together to redefine what’s possible across the production line.

Other innovations across the portfolio that will be on display include:

Rexnord and Cambridge conveying chains support efficient product flow and NEW Cam-Grid Pro-Form belts are designed to support safer operation and simplify maintenance with a weld-free design.

NEW Variable Pattern Rite system for the Viper Series Bulk Palletizer is designed to accelerate changeovers and simplifies operations while delivering advanced speed and reliability.

Kollmorgen Essentials motion systems and Thomson linear systems provide precision and flexibility in automated manufacturing systems.

Bauer Gear Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM) can help facilities reduce working capital through inventory optimization and support energy efficiency initiatives.

LEESON washdown and general purpose motors offer reliable movement in packaging and conveying solutions.

Regal Rexnord's new high-speed conveying belts are designed with recyclability considerations in mind and help support efforts to reduce waste and improve resource efficiency.

"Automation is no longer about optimizing individual processes. It's about connecting the entire flow of motion across the operation,” said Kevin Heintz, President of Conveyance Solutions at Regal Rexnord. “By bringing together automation, motion control, conveying, and intelligent solutions, we're excited to demonstrate how Regal Rexnord helps manufacturers build smarter, more agile systems that move products, people, and businesses forward."

Whether customers are upgrading a single process or optimizing an entire packaging line, Regal Rexnord helps transform motion into measurable business results. See how their connected portfolio of solutions can help deliver higher throughput, greater efficiency, stronger sustainability, and smarter automation.

Get more information about what Regal Rexnord will be showcasing at PACK EXPO International 2026.